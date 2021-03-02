Spread the love



















‘Envisioning Industry Growth Post Pandemic’ Discussed at CII Mluru Annual Members Day 2021

‘Envisioning Industry Growth Post Pandemic’ Discussed at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mangaluru Region’s Annual Members Day 2021 held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Prior to the formal function there was a Business Session where the welcome remarks and Review of activities was done by K Prakash rao-Chairman, CII Mangaluru and Managing Director of Kalbhavi Cashews, Mangaluru, which was followed by speeches on various topics by Dr N Muthukumar-Past Chairman, CII Karnataka and Mysuru and President & Executive Director of Meritor India Ltd; talk by Sandeep Singh-Chairman, CII Karnataka & Managing Director of Tata Hitachi Ltd; and closing remarks of Business Session by Gaurav Hegde- Vice Chairman CII Mangaluru and Managing Director of GR Stone Specialties Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru.

The Business Session was followed by a Public Session on the topic : “ENVISIONING INDUSTRY GROWTH POST PANDEMIC”, and the opening remarks and introduction was delivered by K Prakash Rao. Keynote address was delivered by M Venkatesh- Managing Director of MRPL. ( Listen to his speech on video below). Sandeep Singh said, “Last year, when we chalked out the plans of CII, we wanted to strengthen CII beyond Bengaluru. Mangaluru is a mix of ecosystems which is more effective. First year in Mangaluru was challenging and it is commendable to have 44 members in CII Mangaluru.which we want to raise to more than 50 to avail better facilities.” Gaurav Hegde said, “It was most challenging for us to put everything in place. All associations worked together for the growth of Mangaluru, but somewhere down the line, a link was missing. CII has been of great help to connect with both state and central government.“.

Deputy Commissioner of DK Dr Rajendra Kumar also spoke and promised his full support and encouragement in the development of Mangaluru, and asked the members to walk into his office anytime if they needed any help from hsi side. (Listen to DC’s speech on video below). Through virtual presentation, Raveen Guliani-Head-Business Development, DP World UAE Region spoke on ‘DP-World -Creating Market access for India Exporters”; and Ramesh Ramadural- Vice Chairman CII Karnataka and Managing Director of 3M India Ltd also spoke virtually. Presentation on Ínnovative Ways of Cheaper Electricity for Industries with Solar’ was delivered by N P Ramesh- Chief Operating Officer, ORB Energy-Bengaluru. B Yogesh Acharya- General manager of Canara Bank spoke on “State of Economy”. Closing remarks and vote of thanks was delivered by newly elected Chairman of CII Mangaluru Chapter Jeevan Saldanha.

JEEVAN SALDANHA -THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF CII MANGALURU DISTRICT:

Jeevan Saldanha did his schooling and Pre-university education at St. Aloysius High School and College, Mangaluru and obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering Mysore. He was a sportsman and was the captain of his College Hockey team. In 1993 he started his own company, Spectrum Industries and was the pioneer in the manufacture of Optical Colour Sorting Machinery in India, for the Optical separation of Seeds and Grains.

In the year 1997, Spectrum Industries diversified into the manufacture of the entire range of Cleaning, Grading and Sorting machinery and now offers Complete Plants and Turnkey solutions for processing Coffee, Groundnuts, Lentils, Seeds, Pulses & Cereals. Spectrum Industries has produced and manufactured over 1,500 Colour Sorting machines and a range of other machinery for over 50 different applications and these machines have been exported to over 25 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Far East.

JEEVAN SALDANHA

About his achievements – He was the President of the District Small Industries Association, from the year 2004-2006; He has received the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Business Award in the year 2006. Jeevan Saldanha was a member of the Board of Directors of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), for over 10 years and was the President of KCCI from the year 2016-2017. He has served on the Governing Council of several Educational Institutions and other Social Service Organizations such as CASK, Centre for Employment Opportunities & Learning, SDM Law College, SDM College of Business Management etc. and is presently on the Governing Council of St. Joseph’s Engineering college and the Academic Council of St. Aloysius(Autonomous) College.

He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Mangalore Special Economic Zone. He is presently the Chairman of the Institute Management Committee of the Government ITI, Mangaluru. He has received the Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Manufacturing Excellence State Award 2017, for the Machinery Manufacturing Sector in the SME Category. He is also the recipient of the Eminent Aloysian Alumnus Award from his Alma Mater St. Aloysius College, in the year 2018. He has also received the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) Business Excellence State Award for the year 2018.

Jeevan Saldanha’s family : L-R : Mrs Nelofer Saldanha (wife); Jeevan Saldanha; Andrew (Son); Mrs Irene Saldanha (Mother) and Mrs Antoinette D’souza (Mother-in-Law)

During an interaction with the media, Jeevan Saldanha said that the press briefing was more of an informal introduction so that we could acquaint you with the new Team of CII and hope to share with you the vision of Confederation of Indian Industry, Mangaluru District, for the betterment of our District and this region as a whole. He continued further saying-

1.Road Connectivity to Mangaluru:

We welcome the announcement by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & highways & Minister of MSME, GOI, that a Fresh DPR for the Tunnel Project through the Shiradi Ghats is ready and that Tenders are called for Land Acquisition to likely be commenced soon. The initial Project was envisaged with JICA(Japan International Cooperation agency) preparing the DPR at a cost of 4,800 Crores; The IISc Report envisages 6 Tunnels with a length of 12.6 kms and a Bridge of 1.5 kms with a 100 mtrs max spire; We need a Rail Link through the tunnel for both Goods & passenger movement; Port Connectivity to NMPT is very important as there is a diversion of Cargo from the Hinterland to Tuticorin & Chennai Ports. NMPT has one of the fastest Turnaround time for vessels among major ports, however Cargo movement is affected due to the bottleneck of the Shiradi Ghats.

Sikkim 33 kms Rail project with more difficult terrain and which has underground Tunnels has been completed at a cost of 4,500 Crores. We need connectivity to Bangalore in 3 hours. This is possible as the Vande Bharatam Train speed is 180 kms, plying from Delhi to Meerut. This will improve the Traffic movement to NMPT; We support the Development of the Highway to Moodbidri & Karkala via Gurpur, so that the industrial areas of Ganjimutt as well as the interior areas will develop; We need to develop good Service Roads on either side of the Highways when passing through villages and city areas so that people do not use the highways, which could also be the cause of accidents; The Ring road project is to be expedited in order to decrease the traffic congestion in the City. It also opens up new areas for development such as for housing and waterfront activities.

Affiliated Bodies will be supported in all their projects :

KCCI has taken up the IT Park Project and we are supporting them in this important project as it will help to set up new IT companies in Mangaluru and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to set up new IT and ESDM companies in Mangalore. This will provide employment opportunities for a large number of students passing out of the various educational institutions in this district; Kanara Industries Association (KIA) has taken up the Industrial Township Authority Project for Baikamapady as well as developing new Industrial Areas, which we will assist them in doing so; KIA is planning a Flatted Industrial Estate Project so that SMESs involved in Light duty conversion and warehousing need not be on the ground level only and can be located on multi-level structures and CII will lend support to them in this venture.

KIA along with the Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers Association (KCMA) has been selected under the STRIVE II Project of GOI and is one among only 30 Industry Clusters to receive a Grant of 1 Crore for Apprenticeship & Skill Development and we are supporting them in this effort; KCMA is planning a Cluster Project near NMPT to manage their Raw Cashew Movements especially Imports and we will facilitate the same; Kanara Plastic manufacturers Association has taken up the Plastic Park Project at Ganjimutt and this has been sanctioned by the Government and it is likely to commence soon. We will also work with the District Small Industries Association (DSIA) to develop Industries in the Rural Areas especially for Women Entrepreneurs as their Women’s wing is very active and vibrant.

Health and Wellness Corridor :

Price Water house & Coopers (PWC) has taken up the DPR to have a Health and wellness corridor from Manipal to Konaje. CII will pursue this and facilitate the same through the support from the State & Central Governments.

Setting up of a Pharma Park

We will work on setting up a Pharma Park as the Central Government is proposing to have a few Pharma Parks across India and we are pursuing the same and scouting for Land for this project.

Industry Academia Collaborations :

We would like to Strengthen Industry Academia Collaborations and bring about an Ecosystem for Entrepreneur Development. MAHE, Mangalore University, Sahyadri Engineering College, St. Josephs Eng College etc. are our members and are actively taking part in our programs and we are looking to have an Ecosystem for Problem Solving of Industries and to take up R & D Projects for Industries as well as Entrepreneurship Development of Students.

Steep Increase in KSPBC Consent fees for Industries :

KSPBC has revised the Consent Fees for Air and water on the basis of Capital Investment of the Industries (Gross Block Original Investment). For up to 25 Crores the increase is 30 to 40%. However, for Large Industries the increase is 4000 to 5000% (or 50 times) by charging on the basis of percentage of the Capital Investment. This has created a Crisis during COVID times and Industry has to pay Crores of rupees just as consent fees. We have represented the same to Shri C. P. Yogeshwar, Minister for Ecology, Forests & Environment, GOK, to keep the notification under abeyance and to review the fee structure for all Industries, which has promised to do. CII will try to resolve some of the issues regarding the implementation of GST with the State and Centre, in order to avoid undue hardship to Trade & industry as well as help in Ease of Doing business.

Coastal & Malnad Tourism Development Authority

CII calls for the setting up of a separate Coastal & Malnad Tourism Development Authority to develop tourism and other related activities. The Authority could develop and showcase Surfing, Water Sports, House Boats and Beach Resorts along with the Unique Cuisine of the Karavali region. This could help showcase and market the Karavali region as a unique Coastal and Religious Destination, so that Tourists would stay overnight and this would help the overall economy such as Hotels, Conference Centres, Shops, Restaurants etc. and thus provide employment to the people too.

Women empowerment and entrepreneurship is another priority for us. The areas that enhance this opportunity is the IT Industry and the Tourism industry. We will therefore focus on both these areas and put in all our efforts to promote these areas aggressively.

Mangalore City Development:

We need Multi-level Car Parking facilities at strategic locations such as the business and Shopping areas of the City; Proper Approach roads to the Mangalore Central and Mangalore Junction railway stations with adequate parking facilities; We also need more Lung space for the City as it grows into a Smart City and we need to protect and develop Parks, Play Areas for Children, Sports Infrastructure such as Cycling Tracks, Stadiums etc. Infrastructure Projects will be followed up, such as the Connectivity of Roads, Railways etc., and will strive to enhance our stature as a Tier 2 City.



