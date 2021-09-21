Spread the love



















EOW raids 9 places of Bihar police men’s association president



Patna: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Bihar conducted raids early on Tuesday morning at 9 places of Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, a retired police officer and the state police men’s association president.

Teams of EOW conducted simultaneous raids in Bhojpur, Patna and Arwal districts. An official of the EOW said that Dhiraj and his relatives have accumulated movable and immovable properties worth several crores of rupees in these three districts. An FIR under sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Disproportionate Assets Act, 1988 has been registered in EOW police station of Patna.

“The assets worth crores of rupees were earned while staying in public service and the value of the assets are much bigger than the known sources of earning of Dhiraj and his relatives,” said an official of EOW Patna who requested anonymity.

The raids are currently underway at Dhiraj’s house in Mahaveer colony Patna, house in village Muzaffarpur under Sahar police station in Bhojpur, residence of Dhiraj’s brother Ashok Kumar in Arwal city, two houses of Dhiraj’s another brother Surendra Kumar Singh in Bhilai locality of Arrah, one house of Vijendra Kumar Vimal (brother) in Krishna Nagar locality in Arrah, a mall cum residential complex belonging to Shyam Bihari Singh (brother) in Narayanpur locality in Arrah, a shop of Dharmedra Kumar Singh (nephew) named Ashutosh traders in Anaith locality in Arrah, a shop of building material belonging to Surendra Kumar Singh (brother) in Narayanpur Arrah.

Like this: Like Loading...