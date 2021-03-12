Spread the love



















EPISODE-18 – COMIC RELIEF – MINDING ONE’S OWN BUSINESS!!



By Donald D’ Silva, Mira Road, Karkala

Donald D’ Silva is an Advertising Professional & Brand Strategist managing his own Digital Marketing Company in Mumbai. He writes about Current Affairs, Political Analysis, Bollywood Happenings and a variety of Social subjects.

18 – CONTROVERSIAL BOLLYWOOD STARS!

Background:

(There are four friends who were thick and thin in their childhood. They were inseparable. Now, today they are in their 50 s and late 50s. They regularly get together and make merry as they have made their money and are well settled in their lives. It is the case of jumping early into business and tasting success. Two of them have taken VRS and settled down.)

1. Jeevan Shetty: He is the owner of three Bar & Restaurants. One in Mangalore and two in Mumbai. A billionaire in his own right. From Karkala.

2. Sathish Shenoy: He has a cloth store in Moodbidri. He has two veg Restaurants in Mumbai.

3. Richard Almeida: He has one Bar & Restaurant in Mumbai.

4. Melvin D’Mello – He has two-night clubs in Mumbai.

Jeevan: Hello, Friends, Welcome to you all! Good news that two vaccines have been discovered for COVID-19! Production & Distribution has also started. Frontline workers have been covered. Now, the above sixty-year-old ones and the co-morbidity people are being considered.

Sathish: Our Government is also helping other neighbouring countries as well as Brazil, South Africa and others! Commendable job by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

Richard: The frontline populace is already being vaccinated the first dosage. We may get it by March-end, I guess!

Melvin: Yes! We all will be able to get it around the last week of March or in April and the distribution drive will go on. Some relief here!

Sathish: What happened to Lalitha Shetty and Naveen Poojari. They were planning to join us.

J: I met them two days ago at ‘Mangala Hotel’. They will join us next week.

R: When they come here, I would like to ask Lalitakka and Naveen about the beginning of the hotel business in Mumbai by our Mangalorean’s, Shetty, Poojari and Mogaveeras, as well as others. Her Father-in-law was a great hotelier, and her late husband. Now her son and Son-in laws are running 3 Bar & Restaurants. She is a gritty lady.

J: Yes, she only helped Naveen to establish two hotels near Sahar Airport. She is a powerful woman. Her husband was murdered. She is from a powerful Guthu. Big landlords from Mujoor, Karkala.

R: Dying to meet her. She knows all history about the hotel business and how it all started in the 60 s. What all pain our people have gone through to establish hotel business in Mumbai.

M: Me too. Dying to meet her.

S: Naveen is from Udupi.

R: Well! Next week onwards will be great going….All hoteliers stories about the tough and successful journey in Mumbai.

J: Lalithakka knows him since his college days. He is her sister’s neighbour—a very hardworking person.

R: The MCC is again into its lackadaisical attitude. The Kaikamba bridge situation is very bad. The end of service road from Bikarnakatta is in pathetic condition. There seems to be no solution at all!

M: Also, the Kankanady encroachment scenarios.

J: The city will again witness more problems this coming rainy season.

S: Like always, there is no pre-monsoon preparedness at all!!

R: I was just wondering…what is Maha Shivratri? Satish maam?

S: The festival of ‘Maha Shivratri’ is celebrated every year. The festival states that it is the greatest night of Shiva. It is the marriage celebration of Shiva, with the goddess of fertility, love and beauty, Parvati. She is also known as ‘Shakti’! Means, Power.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances, including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons escorting him to the house of the goddess.

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond – ‘Maha Shivratri’ is celebrated with great fervour across India.

The devotees across the country flock to temples, with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Special prayers are offered in all Shiva temples throughout the holy night.

J: Yes, Shiva is also known as Rudra. After the traditional rituals, devotees observe fasts and worship the ‘Shivling,’ an iconic symbol of Shiva. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees offer ‘Rudra-Abhishek’ or special ordination to the Shivling where they bathe the ‘Shivling’ with different substances, and each of them has a specific significance. Devotees use water, curd, sugarcane syrup, milk, honey and other things for ‘Rudra-Abhishek.

M: Ok. Great!! We got some insights!!

J: Anyways, like the last time we were discussing about the controversial celebs…Richardbhai

and Melvinbhai..can you shed light on these, please.

R: Sure, definitely, we can start first from Kangana….the controversial babe!

S: Yes…please

R: We have talked about her earlier as well! This time she is the controversy queen! Unnecessarily, she has put her foot in her mouth like always! She has made a lot of money and now is getting into every problem, which is not hers! During, Krishh 3, she made friends with Hrithik and then a huge controversy followed till last year. She could not fathom the fact that Hrithik did not care two hoots about her.

She tried to extract revenge and started a big maligning campaign. Then on nepotism, she took the Film industry to task. Then she challenged governments, got on all social media channels, went on barking…nothing happened!! Cried hoax, that Aditya Pancholi misused her, abused her, filed a complaint on a rape case…but again all her guns were silenced!!

M: After being embroiled in controversies for the major part of the year in 2016-2017, recently, the actress was approached by the Khar police after a real estate broker filed a complaint against the actress, her sister Rangoli and her staff.

When asked, Kangana Ranaut said, it was about her Bungalow deal, and the agent Prakash Rohira had asked for 1% brokerage. She paid him 22 lacs. Now, he is asking for 2%. The agent promptly approached the Khar Police station and lodged a complaint. Again, Kangana was in the dock!!

Now, after the umpteenth controversial tweets, Twitter blocked her sister Rangoli’s handle, and Kangana has gone into maun vrat now!

J: Then there is Raj Kapoor….The irrepressible showman…

M: He is known popularly as the showman of Bollywood. He is famous for having affairs with his heroines.

Also, going bankrupt after a colossal flop, Mera Naam Joker!! Then, Bobby, his new movie, helped him and put him back on the saddle.

He had a couple of juicy love stories to his name. He was known to ouch divas of Bollywood up their limits but he did manage to have an affair with Nargis Dutt and that too publicly and outside of his marriage. Later on, he was supposedly known for having more extra-marital affairs with Padmini Ramachandran and ‘Vyjayanthimala’, Zeenat Aman etc. His wife was a silent spectator all along! Bore everything in silence.

R: Also, Rekha and Sonam Kapoor…

J: About Rekha, we had enough yaar, Sonam Kapoor, yes, interested!

M: Since her entry in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has been surrounded by controversies all year round. She has a habit of shooting from her mouth many times!

Sonam was the Brand Ambassador for a cosmetic Brand, of which Aishwarya Rai was an ambassador too. Sonam, in one of her interviews, called her aunty.

Upon asking, she said, Ash has worked with my dad, so I have to call her Aunty na?”

Sonam was the Brand Ambassador for a cosmetic Brand, of which Aishwarya Rai was an ambassador too. Sonam, in one of her interviews, called her aunty.

That made Rai furious. No lady would like her to be called aunty, by anyone, least of all a newcomer Sonam.

Then, however, the matter got settled. Sonam has a great fashion sense. She ridicules other actresses always. She has also commented on Deepika Padukone’s style sense and also called Katrina Kaif shameless. And, also thinks of herself as some diva, but she is not!

She has no great hits against her name. She first came to the limelight with ‘Sawariya’, which was a big celebrated flop!! Just having a father in Anil Kapoor and a rich husband does not make her some kind of a great actress!!

She has yet to prove her mettle in acting. Media needs some sound bytes, so they approach her…she shoots her mouth…then regrets and goes back on her very words!!

S: How about Salman Khan?

J: Arre!! Too much we already know about him, yaar!!

M: But this is something new…about Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Land dispute Etc.

J: Ok, shoot….

R: The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has the greatest number of controversies to his name for sure. The Black Buck case to Vivek Oberoi bitterness, from commenting on Hrithik Roshan to having cold wars with Shahrukh Khan etc.

There was a time when Arjun Kapoor danced to the tunes of ‘Mein to Superman, Salman ka fan’, but now reportedly, things have taken an ugly turn. Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who were earlier known to share a cordial bond, are allegedly going through a rough patch.

Arjun Kapoor in Kapil’s show had gone on record to state that Salman was present at his mother’s death bed and promised her that he would look after Arjun’s career. According to the reports, the growing closeness between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is the reason for the same.

If reports are to be believed, then both Arjun Kapoor and his father Boney Kapoor are now not allowed to enter Salman Khan’s house. Boney is not interested though. He is still undergoing backlash from the industry watchers about the sad demise of his second wife, the yesteryear superstar, late Sridevi, the alleged insurance claim and what not? No one knows the truth!

Arjun Kapoor earlier dated Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita, and he broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora, who was then married to Arbaaz Khan. Malaika’s story we know already. She is not worth a mention now.

Salman, it was rumoured, never liked Malaika’s dress sense and attitude. It was rumoured that he allegedly takes drugs and enters Big Boss’s house, and blasts the inmates. There is a new land dispute case now!

An NRI couple has allegedly accused Salman of not letting them obtain electricity from his property which they claim is rightfully theirs. The couple organized a press conference where they shared these details and also added that they had been barred from entering Salman’s property. Meanwhile, the actor’s lawyer claims that he has done nothing illegal and that the accusers are simply trying to use his name to their advantage.

The truth will prevail soon!

All is still not well between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh after the two got into a tiff on stage at an awards function in 2014. It appears that as long as the two are on warring ends, the actor will continue to replace the singer’s songs in his films.

According to the latest reports, Salman has allegedly replaced Arijit’s song ‘Ishtehaar’ in ‘Welcome To New York’ with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s cover. Even though the actor is not starring in the film, he does make a special appearance in the song ‘Nain phisal gaye’ with Sonakshi Sinha.

He had also reportedly given the song ‘Dil diyan gallan’ from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ to Atif Aslam and ‘Jag ghoomeya’ from ‘Sultan’ to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, both were huge hits!!

Arijit had earlier asked Salman to leave old grudges but to no avail!! Salman is in no mood to forgive.

It is suicidal to a singer if his already recorded song is sung by someone and is released in the movie!!

Salman sabotages the careers of people whom he dislikes!! Aamir or Shah Rukh do not indulge in such activities.

Salman has some concessions to people he likes though!

Like, he brought out of work Kapil Sharma and produced the famous laughter show and now, it is rumoured that he is bringing Sunil Grover again to team up with Kapil in the next instalment!

Kapil took paternity leave and has closed his show for two months. Sallu brought the warring Krushna Abhishek with Kapil, and their combination was a hit since a year!

He gave a role to Grover in his movie ‘Bharat’, and it was also a hit! Now, Tiger Zinda Hai 3 has gone on the floors. The makers were against Katrina, but Sallu stood his ground and got her the heroine’s role!

J: This is a dangerous trend!! Nobody should be a God in the industry!! Earlier, the late Kader Khan had exclaimed that, just because he did not call Amitabh, sir, he was replaced in many movies.

Now, Amitabh, being a 77-year-old, has mellowed down, but Salman is still not ready to learn his lessons!! Vivek Oberoi still goes on harping that Sallu destroyed his career, just for siding with Aishwarya, after Sallu’s great and famous break-up!!

S: Yes, let’s forget this guy, am feeling hungry…so you guys are… let’s eat.

J: Rightly said!

(All rushed towards the dining table)

From The Author: