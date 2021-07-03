Spread the love



















Episode 9: ‘Conscious Leadership’ on TheSfactor Talk Show

The Bengaluru based TheSfactor Talk Show makes it global with the 9th Episode – Conscious Leadership ‘Inclusivity’ and ‘Diversity’ – Key aspects of Conscious Leadership!

Bengaluru: “Leadership in the conventional sense, is about command and control, however this is not something that will sustain in a post Covid world. What we require at the moment is a new, sensitive, and inclusive form of Leadership,” said distinguished Toastmaster, keynote speaker and motivator Ian Faria, on Episode-9 of TheSfactor Talk Show, a global initiative by two ambitious thought-leaders – Director of Ecosol Global Sameera Fernandes and CEO of Shevins Entertainment Shekhar Vijayan, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 4 pm

TheSfactor Talk Show hosted the 9th episode – ‘Conscious Leadership’, and eminent leaders such as the Former Police Commissioner of Bangalore IPS Bhaskar Rao, distinguished Toastmaster, keynote speaker, motivator and Master Coach Ian Faria and award-winning speaker, author and podcaster Samie Al-Achrafi were the panelists of the talk show, which was aired online via Zoom. TheSfactor is all about discussing and deliberating with key influencers and thought leaders on how to make our society positive and progressive. The talk show has previously had thought leaders and key influencers such as world renowned Scientist Dr. Fr. Richard D’Souza, Former Scientist at ISRO C. Alphonse Prabhakar, IPS Bhaskar Rao, Authors and Artists such as Savio Rodrigues, Prakash Belawadi, RJ Prithvi and other noted luminaries.

Keynote speaker at the event, Achrafi believes that “The unconscious ways we have been living in, have become unsustainable. Every day, people are awakening to the emerging paradigm of conscious leadership – people who are ready to ask the big and important questions of who we are, how we show up, and where we want to go. It is #time4humanity.” “We are a very unique show, and it has been just one month into TheSfactor Talk Show, which Sameera and me founded on May 22, 2021. Leadership in today’s day and age has to be exclusively inclusive and that’s exactly what TheSfactor Talk Show is about,” says Entertainer, Host, Presenter, Motivational speaker, Stand-up Comedian, Writer and Co-Founder of TheSfactor Talk Show – Shekhar Vijayan. “Diversity, Inclusivity and Leadership go hand-in-hand. Leadership is all about empathy.

It’s not just about inspiring people, but it’s more about empowering them!” said Co-founder of TheSfactor Talk Show and Director of Ecosol Global – Sameera Fernandes. TheSfactor has sparked the interest of the business community and thought leaders from all around the world because of their unique and innovative conversations around things that matter. Their goal is to spread positivity and discuss current issues and areas which are of interest to the public. The Episode-9 of TheSfactor Talk Show – Conscious Leadership, can be found at: https://bit.ly/3jDyKIe Sameera Fernandes and Shekhar Vijayan theSfactor Talk Show Team

ABOUT THE PANELLISTS :

IPS Bhaskar Rao :

Bhaskar Rao is a 1990 batch Indian police officer who served as the Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police, from 2 August 2019 to 1 August 2020.

Rao comes from Bengaluru and was previously Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Karnataka State Reserve Police as well as ADGP, Internal security Division. His personal interests include Long Distance Running and Cross Country Cycling. Currently, Rao is serving as the ADGP, Railways.

Samie Al-Achrafi :

Samie Al-Achrafi is an award-winning speaker, author and podcaster. He is recognized as one of the world’s leading voices on values and culture change, and has won a host of accolades including Most Visionary Business Transformation CEO, Game Changer of the Year, and Most Influential CEO of the Year. He is the Speaker and Author of the bestseller #Time4Humanity He is currently the Founder and CEO of ‘Marmalade Fish’, a Management Consulting company based in Downtown Dubai, Dubai.

Ian Faria :

Ian Faria is a Master Coach who is adept at guiding and motivating leaders to find and manifest their greatness. He has started and successfully run Business Enterprises for more than 20 years. He is a Distinguished Toastmaster, Founder Chairman of the Toastmasters Territorial Council of South Asia and winner of the Toastmasters International Taped Speech Contest 2001, and the only Indian to receive the Presidential Citation (2006). He is currently the Founder and Managing Partner at SOLUTIONZ-IN, based in Bangalore.

