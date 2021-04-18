Erratic weather in J&K, Ladakh, improvement likely from Monday

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Erratic weather in J&K, Ladakh, improvement likely from Monday
 
Srinagar:  Weather in J&K and Ladakh remained erratic on Sunday as moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of the two union territories.

“Moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

“We are expecting improvement from tomorrow onwards”, an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Srinagar had 7.8, Pahalgam 4.7 and Gulmarg 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 0.6, Kargil 2.2 and Drass minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 16.0, Katra 13.7, Batote 6.7, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 7.0 as the minimum temperature.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here