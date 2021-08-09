Spread the love



















Eshwarappa’s face with same stick’ remark creates storm

Shivamogga: Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Ewarappa’s remarks “if you hit us with a stick, we will hit you back with the same stick” has created a political storm in the state.

“In the neighbouring Kerala, when our BJP workers were killed, our senior Sangh leaders then were advocating “be calm at all cost”, because the party was weak. But today, our party is strong. It has grown far too big. Therefore, our policy now is “face with the same stick”. If somebody even touches any of our party workers, we will face them with the same stick,” Eshwarappa said.

The incumbent minister said addressing BJP party workers’ rally in Shivamogga.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Saleem Ahmed flayed Eshwarappa’s remarks by saying that the remarks had the potential of creating a chasm in the society and provoking people to resort to violence.

“Having taken the oath of office, it is the duty of Eshwarappa as a minister and as a senior leader, to perform his duties as per the Constitutional norms, which lays responsibility on ministers to maintain peace in the society. Such statements will only divide the society and

encourage violence,” he said.

Ahmed also said Eshwarappa’s provocative words only shows his uncouth culture and demanded his resignation.

Eshwarappa’s clarification

Much before any opposition leader could react, Eshwarappa clarified to the media that he has not asked the party workers to resort to violence, but told them to hit back with the same stick in retaliation.

“If somebody comes with the weapon to beat you or kill you, what will you do? Will you not hit back or remain silent? Please watch what I have said. I did not ask people to attack, but asked to retaliate when they are attacked. Let me be very clear about it,” he said.

“We remained silent in the past. We lost Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, our leader. But now, we will not keep quiet. If someone attacks us, we will face them with the same stick. The gau rakshaks were killed, but nobody went to their rescue. Therefore, the Congress lost the elections,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...