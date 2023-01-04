‘Ethnic Day’ as part of ‘ Prathibotsava 2k’ organized at St Aloysius ITI



Mangaluru: As a part of Yuva Prathibotsava 2k22 ‘ Ethnic Day’ was organized at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute on January 3rd, 2023 at 10 am in the college campus. The Chief Guest was ‘Kala Savyasachi’ Prashanth C K – Drama and Yakshagana artist. The guest of honour was Rev Fr Dr Leo D’Souza SJ – Former Director St Aloysius ITI. Rev Fr John D’ souza S J – Director was the President, Roshan D’souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Avinash Loy D’cunha – President, Student Council, Shawn D’ souza – Cultural Secretary, Umesh J A, Ms Daina Fernandes and Ms Padmavathi Conveners of the programme were present.

The programme began with a prayerbby Sewing Technology students. Avinash Loy D’ cunha – President, Student Council welcomed the gathering. The inauguration was done by the chief guest by unveiling the cloth tied to the ethnic day board. The chief guest addressed the gathering by saying that “Talent is a gift given to all by God. We don’t know what talents we have. We can showcase our talents by participating in the competitions. We think about why to study, but we realise that when we are in search of a job. We must use all our talents at the best, because it will lead us to success. Age does not matter because the soul within does not get aged.”

In his Presidential address, Rev Fr John D’souza SJ said that, “If we see our district we see many people who come here and stay here. They get their own tradition and culture and they follow it. If we follow our tradition and culture it shows our respect may be in words, dress, food etc. We have dressed today in traditional attire, this shows our respect to our tradition.”

Shawn D’souza, Cultural Secretary proposed the vote of thanks. A song was sung by all the staff members. The singing competition, dance competition and fashion show was conducted. Ms Alison Dsouza and Neil Rasquinha were the judges for the singing competition. Rahul Pinto and Praveen Poojary were the judges for the dance competition. The programme was compered by Ms Privisha, Student of Electronics 1st year, Staron, Student of MRAC 2nd year and Ms Velisha, Student of Front office Executive.

Results of competition are as follows:

Singing competition :

1st prize – Electrician 2nd year students 2nd prize – MMV 1st year students

Drawing competition

1st prize – Welder students 2nd prize – Sewing Technology students

Fashion show results are as follows:

Ms Juwariya, student of Fashion Designing and Mr Sharoon, student of MMV 2nd year Mr Ethnic – Ashwal Dsouza, student of MRAC 2nd Ms Ethnic – Ms Spoorthy Shetty, student of Fashion Designing

Results of Master of ceremony are as follows:

Mr Staron, student of MRAC 2nd year and Ms Jayasheela, student of Fashion Designing