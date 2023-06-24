ETICA 1.0-a Moral Maze: where Questions Unravel & Answers Emerge hosted by KMC

Mangaluru: The Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru hosted the ‘ ETICA 1.0’-a moral maze: where questions unravelled and answers emerged. This programme embarked on a journey filled with combating ethical dilemmas and the tangible problems that are usually encountered in KMC clinics To invoke the blessings for a successful and harmonious gathering, Abhishek Bhat, a student of KMC invoked God’s blessings through a prayer song, which was followed by welcome address by Ms Rishika Gupta, the President of Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, namely-Dr Naveen Salins- the associate Dean of KMC Manipal and the professor and head of, the Department of Palliative Medicine, KMC Manipal, along with Dr Pramod Kumar, Associate Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru; Dr Pratik Kumar Chatterjee-Faculty Advisor, and Dr Sheetal Ullal-Secretary, both of the Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru. Dr Pramod Kumar delivered his insightful words of wisdom and guidance.

In his inaugural address, Dr Navven Salins said, ” This is like a homecoming for me since I have been here at KMC Mangaluru for three decades doing my MBBS studies. I feel privileged and proud to be here as a chief guest at my Alma mater. What education was then during my academic years, is different now, well advanced. Ethics was an important chapter in Forensic medicine. We did what was right to do before certain laws kicked in. In forensic medicine, you need to think critically. KMC Mangaluru is known for its clinical exposure for MBBS students. The college has a strong focus on hands-on experience, which allows students to gain a deeper understanding of the medical field”

Resource Person L-R : Dr Nikhil Paul, Dr Sonali Ullal, Dr Sharada Rai, and Dr Athiyamaan of KMC, Mangaluru

L-R:Ms Nandini Smitha, Divyansh Mithal, Ms Rishika Gupta, and Smith Colaco

Ms Nandini Smitha, Gen Sec of Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru delivered the vote of thanks, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Divyansh Mithal, Events Coordinator and Sumith Colaco, Media Coordinator of Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru.

Following the formal programme, Dr Naveen Salins, the chief guest commenced with the first session of the day on the topic ‘End of Life Care’;.Other topics of the session were-‘Prioritizing Patients in Casualty Setting’; ‘ Ethics in History Taking’; among others by experienced resource persons, namely Dr Nikhil Paul, Dr Sonali Ullal, Dr Sharada Rai, and Dr Athiyamaan of KMC, among others, followed by a Tumor Board meeting. The Students’ Wing of International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperation Centre, KMC Mangaluru consisted of Ms Rishika Gupta, President, Ms Nandini Smitha, General Secretary, Divyansh Mithal-Events Coordinator, Sumith Colaco-Media Coordinator, and Aaryan Gupta, -Treasurer

