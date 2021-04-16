Spread the love



















EU urges Israel not to obstruct Palestinian polls



Ramallah: The European Union (EU) has urged Israel not to obstruct the upcoming Palestinian elections.

Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the EU representative in Palestine, said on Thursday that the bloc continues its contact with the Israeli government to allow the legislative elections to be held in the Palestinian territories “without interruption or obstacles”, reports Xinhua news agency

Burgsdorff made the remarks during a meeting in Ramallah with Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

He told reporters that within the coming days, the EU will intensify its efforts with all parties concerned, including Israel, on holding the elections, ending internal Palestinian division and establishing the Palestinian state.

The EU official said self-determination is the right of the Palestinian people under international conventions and laws, including the establishment of their independent state on all the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

Meanwhile, al-Ahmad said it is necessary for the EU to keep pressuring Israel not to obstruct the Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he insists on holding the elections in all territories, including East Jerusalem.

Merkel said that Germany supports the Palestinian elections and that her country will exert efforts for the elections to be held in East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission has announced that 36 electoral lists have registered for the legislative elections.

Among the 36 competing lists are Hamas and the ruling Fatah party of Abbas.

The rest include left-wing parties, independent figures, youths and women.

In January, Abbas announced the 2021 general elections will include the legislative elections on May 22, the presidential elections on July 31, and the elections of the Palestinian National Council, the highest decision-making body of the PLO, on August 31.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative polls in January 2006.