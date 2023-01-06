Eurosport India to broadcast Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery on Friday announced the acquisition of broadcast rights for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The tournament, played between January 6-February 16 across various cities in Bangladesh, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India.



The event kicks off with defending champions Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders on Friday.

Bangladesh Premier League, popularly known as BPLT20, was founded in 2012 and heads into its 9th edition this year. A total of 46 games in the 2023 season will see seven teams compete against each other in a double round-robin format with the top four teams moving into the qualifiers before the summit clash on 16th February 2023.

The league features prominent Bangladeshi stars Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed to name a few, while many international players including Dasun Shanaka, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sean Williams, Abrar Ahmed and Indian Unmukt Chand will also be seen in action.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution & Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Cricket is a religion in India, and Eurosport is proud to bring fans to live coverage of the high-paced Bangladesh Premier League T20. The BPL T20 boasts standout players and teams who are loved across the entire country, and we are confident that the 2023 season will bring even more passion, action and excitement.”

Before BPL, Eurosport India have been the official broadcaster for the historic Fairbreak Invitational back in 2022 along with broadcasting the Oman Tri series for the cricket fans in India. Eurosport India have also telecasted a few major sporting events which include the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games along with the 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup.

Eurosport India started off its 2023 programming with NepalT20, the official T20 league of the Nepal Cricket Board.