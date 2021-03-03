Spread the love



















Even After Few Accidents, NHAI Officials Negligent of a Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road

Even After Few Accidents, NHAI Officials Negligent of a Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road, a death trap for motorists, having caused few accidents and deaths in recent times.

Mangaluru: This is one of the busiest roads in the City, where traffic in large numbers including oil tankers, trucks among other light and heavy vehicles use this Maroli-Padil road, which has a couple of death traps which has gone unattended and turned a blind eye against them by the NHAI authorities. The officials of National Highways Authority of India have not been able to find a concrete solution to an unscientific turn at near Padil (Kembar Padil Cross), which continues to be a death trap for motorists. The steep curve on both sides witnesses at least one small/major accident every week, according to locals.

On 6 December 2020, a young biker Manvith, 22 ,resident of Neermarga died after he lost control over his vehicle and rammed into a road median and crashed under a container lorry. Victim was riding to Nanthur from Padil. He lost control over his bike at a turn near Maroli and the bike rammed into the road median. He was thrown to the other side of the road due to the impact and was crushed under an oncoming container lorry. The next day, another road user’s bike was skidded and he had received minor injuries on face. Seven years ago, two persons on a bike who were rushing to the railway station were crushed under a vehicle that supplies midday meals. ( 19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil )

“Accidents both minor/major at this curve is an everyday thing for us. Over the years, we have seen many accidents which involve death, severe/minor injury and vehicle damage after it topples. The reason is that speeding motorists especially new to the route fail to judge steep bend and result in accidents,” explains a resident who lives on that stretch of the road, and who has witnessed several incidents in the past one decade and lives a few metres away from the spot. “Many a times my family has hospitalised or given primary treatment to victims,” he said adding that the least NHAI can do is install warning signs on both sides.

Even though people’s representatives have been demanding NHAI to make some changes but it hasn’t materialised till date. It is learnt that Roopashree, the area ward corporator who recently met NHAI officials, had requested NHAI to install speed breakers to avoid accidents. “Their answer to our request wasn’t satisfying. They said the motorists pay road taxes; let us not slow down their vehicle speed by installing a speed breaker,” Roopashree had told the media. Therefore, it looks like the NHAI officials are not concerned about motorists’ lives, but are only greedy with the tax money paid by motorists. Bah humbug!

On being asked by journos what are the next steps, the corporator had said that a meeting with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and NHAI officials has been planned in the coming days to find a final solution to the long pending issue. Without naming persons, she had also said that some shop-keepers who are situated close to the spot are influencing officials not to take up any road widening where they will lose their shops. In the meantime, Shishu Mohan, project director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Mangaluru speaking to the media had said that the construction process on Nanthur-Padil stretch has been completed. “I am not aware of the accident spot and will visit soon to look into the issue” he added. Whether he has inspected the spot until now, is a million dollar question?

This morning Wednesday 3 March, yours truly on my way from Kadri via Maroli towards Padil, witnessed a two-wheeler rider who was about to skid and ram into the media at the same spot where few accidents have taken place, but he luckily managed to control his sporty bike and saved his life. Hope this report will awaken the concerned authorities of NHAI, and quickly come up with preventive measures in order to save lives of the motorists wading through this stretch of Maroli-Padil road-thanking you in anticipation.