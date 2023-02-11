Even Amit Shah facing law, order issues in K’taka, what to say of common man: D.K. Shivakumar

Slamming the ruling BJP government in Karnataka, state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said if Union Home Minister Amit Shah is facing law and order issues in Mangaluru, what will be the plight of common man.



He made the remark after the union home minister’s road show was cancelled due to security reasons.

Talking to reporters, Shivakumar said: “The Union Home Minister was supposed to take part in a road show but it has been cancelled. If Amit Shah is facing a challenge of law and order issue, one can imagine the plight of common man? It is an insult to the state. Let the BJP answer this first.”

“In the recent past, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle was attacked by their party workers after which it turned turtle. They are using the sons of poor people for carrying out such works. If the state is failing to ensure security for the Union Home Minister, what more proof is needed. The state government which is not capable of ensuring law and order should step down immediately,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar claimed that the Congress would win 10 assembly seats in Udupi district alone. He maintained that corporations and boards are being established for all communities. “We are carrying out a separate tourism policy for the coastal region,” he said.

Shah is visiting Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district to take part in golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campko).

He is slated to inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthana, the only temple of Bharat Mata after one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Shah is scheduled to pay floral tribute to Amar Jawan statue and visit Hanumagiri temple to offer worship.

