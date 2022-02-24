‘Even at 73 Years Old SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr M N Rajendra Still Looks like a ‘KUMARA’- Swamiji

‘Even at 73 Years Old SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr Rajendra Still Looks like a ”KUMARA’ (YOUNG) – Swamji Sri Sri Sri Sujayeendra Teertha of Sri Puttige Math, Udupi, said during the 73rd Birthday celebration of South Canara District Central Co Operative Bank (SCDCC) Chairman Dr Rajendra Kumar, during a massive and glittering celebrations held at the Bank auditorium on Thursday, 24 February 2022. Swamiji gave full assurances that his Math will host Dr Rajendra Kumar’s 75th birthday in a grand celebration in the next two years.



Mangaluru: In the year 2019, Mangaluru’s Nehru Maidan was packed with a sea of people to witness Dr Rajendra Kumar’s 70th Birthday celebrations, but this year due to the pandemic restriction, Dr Rajendra’s 73rd birthday was held in a low key in the Bank auditorium. Dr M.N. Rajendra Kumar is known as a Co-operator, an organizer and Social Worker in the two Districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. He has been associated in the various Co-op., Institutions and is known for his original innovations, new concepts in the change of social fabric of the society. He has established his image as a legend wherever he has worked. He has taken much pain to study the Economic Backwardness of the poorer section of people including Agriculturists of the District. He has toured every Nook and corner of the villages of the two Districts and identified himself among the poor and SC & ST people. His determination has resulted in bringing out a new outlook to the entire credit pattern of the District Co-op. Bank.

Dr Rajendra Kumar’s 73rd birthday was graced by Sri Sri Sri Sujayeendra Teertha of Sri Puttige Math, Udupi, joined by Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithayya , Manohar Prasad- Ex-senior journo with Udayavani newspaper, Dr G Shanker- a generous donor/Entrepreneur of Udupi; Aikal Harish shetty-President Bunts Sangha-Mumbai; Kishore alva- President at adani foundation of Dakshina Kannada; B Jayakar Shetty- President of Udupi district cooperative banks union; among others-these dignitaries inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp. Following the invocation seeking God’s blessings, the welcome address was delivered by Deviprasad Shetty-the president of SCDCC bank.

In his inaugural address. Swamiji Sri Sri Sri Sujayeendra Teertha said, “The parents of Dr Rajenra Kumar have kept a unique name, which has brought success in Dr Rajendra Kumar’s life. Even though Dr Rajendra looks 73 years old, he is still a Kumara (young) when you see him. On this occasion here I want to assure Dr Rajendra that our Math will fully host in grandeur the 75th birthday of Dr Rajendra Kumar, and it will be a done deal. He has been a good Samaritan to those in financial needs, and has helped many others in his various capacities. The large gathering that has graced his birthday here today, shows that he is a popular figure among the rich and poor, and who has earned the respect from all quarters” ( More on Samiji’s speech watch the video below).

Journo Manohar Prasad in his witty speech gave an elaborate story on Dr Rajendra and his association with Dr Rajendra, which received a loud applause from the audience. On his 73rd birthday, Dr Rajendra was felicitated with a huge garland, peeta, flower and fruit basket etc by the dignitaries on the dais, to the thunderous applause from the audience. Other dignitaries on the dais spoke on the occasion, and wished Dr Rajendra many more happy returns of the day. On this occasion 73 beneficiaries received gifts in the form of various facilities. The programme was compered by Rj Prasanna of FM 93.5, Mangaluru.

Dr RAJENDRA KUMAR – a profile :

Because of Dr Rajendra Kumar’s popularity among the Agriculturists of the District, he has become the President of the District Central Co-operative Bank. He works wholeheartedly for the betterment of the villagers by organizing them for the right cause. His helping hand and familiarity has endowed him to be a popular President for two Districts. He has also introduced Credit facilities to the farmers by way of Agricultural Credit cards issued by the Bank.

Dr. M. N. Rajendra Kumar, influenced by co-operative movements policies, principles evinced strong interest and trust in the movement of cooperation from childhood days, entered into serving the rural folks from the co-operative sector. He had the vision of serving the weaker sector and farmers in rural areas only through the co-operative movement and has been evincing lot of interest in uplifting their economic status of the rural population and has been able to earn a good name and popularity in the co-operative sector. He has been serving in the following premier co-operative institution as Chairman, Promoter and Director for the last three decades.

Dr M N Rajendra Kumar served as Director, South Canara District Central Co-op. Bank Ltd., Mangaluru since 1987 and was elected as the President of the Bank in 1994, and now completing 25 years as the President till date. He was President of Karnataka State Co-op Marketing Federation Ltd. Bengaluru; Director, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, New Delhi; Director, Karnataka State Co-op. Apex Bank Bengaluru. Since 1999 and President from 15th April 2005 to 31st Mar 2010; Managing Trustee, Navodaya Grama Vikasa charitable Trust ® Mangaluru; Founder, Navodaya Vividoddesha Sawhardha Sahakari N., Mangaluru; Director, Karkala Taluk Primary Co-op. Agri. Rural Development Bank Ltd., Karkala. Elected as a President period of 6 years ( 1985-1991); Director, Karkala Taluk Agrl. Produce Co-op. Marketing Society Ltd., Karkala; Elected as president for 3 years from 1991-1994; and Director, Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Bank Ltd., Sanoor from 1989 to 1997.

As a pioneer in the all round development of SCDCC Bank Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar as a President of SCDCC Bank Ltd., had a clear vision of taking the Bank to new heights. At the time of his entry in 1994 the deposit of the Bank was Rs 64.30 Crores, Loan outstanding was Rs. 46.16 Crores and the profit of the Bank was only 42.82 Lakhs. In the beginning there were only 25 Branches, under his able stewardship the Bank expanded another 80 Branches total into 105 Branches and all the Branches are now computerized and single window clearance service has been implemented.

The Bank with focus in all round development of farmers providing them almost everything from a pin to house as well as agricultural equipment at lowest rates of interest has in the current financial year extended loans up to Rs.2778.30 Crores. The Bank in the financial year has also recorded an increase of Rs.6748.84 Crores in business. On account of his foresight and timely policy and adaptability to the changing environment be could raise the profit of the Bank to Rs.28.63 Crores in 2017-2018, the deposits has been raised to Rs.3561.24 Crores as on 31-03-2018. This is a very significant achievement and the Bank is considered to be the most popular and dynamic Co-operative Institution among the Banks of private as well as public Sector.

Dr Kumar has personally motivated the staff as well as the loan borrowers to repay the agricultural loan installments timely and alleviate the recovery to 100% for 24 plus years which is a landmark in the State of Karnataka. Under his leadership the SCDCC Ltd is the first cooperative bank in Karnataka to go live on CBS since 1st April 2012. The bank has also gone live on National Financial Switch and is the first cooperative bank to issue Rupay KCC Card and Rupay Debit card to its clients.

The Kodialbail Branch of the Bank, where the Head Office is located, is a role model of the organization working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Having an ATM facility, the branch has the distinction as the first cooperative Bank to offer this service. Under the leadership of Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, the Bank has bagged the award presented by the State Apex Bank for the last consecutive 19 years speaks on the volume of his commitment to the cooperative movement. The Bank has also financed 32371 Self Help Groups at low rates of interest to the tune of Rs.165.97 Crores. NABARD has been awarded for the excellent performance of SHG’s through SCDCC Bank continuously from 1999-00 to 2016-17.

Navodaya Self Help Group project has been set up under the auspices of Navodaya Grama Vikas Charitable Trust ®, Mangalore in January 2000 with the far reaching vision of Dr.M.N. Rajendra Kumar at Sural of Karkala Taluk. With the main objective of empowerment of Rural poor for their Socio Economic development to make them able and capable by developing them Socio Economically. Navodaya Grama Vikas Charitable Trust ® was started on 1.10.2004 by its managing trustee Dr.M.N. Rajendra Kumar. At present the NGVCT consists of 3,27,194 members in six districts. viz D.K, Udupi, Hubballi, Dharwad, Uttar Kannada & Shivamogga Districts. Out of them 75% are women members actively participating in its developmental activities

HISTORY OF SCDCC BANK :

Passing of Indian Co-operative Societies Act 1912 is an important landmark in the Co-operative movement in the country. As a result of this, a number of Co-operative Societies had been organized in the district by the people and the question of financing them had to be tackled. This task in the first instance was undertaken by the Puttur Rural Credit Coop. Society which was established in June 1912.

But experience soon proved that its constitution and resources were inadequate for this task and the enthusiastic pioneers who were responsible for ushering it into existence applied their minds to the formation of a District Bank with the avowed purpose of financing Primary Societies. Thus came into existence on 30th November 1913 the South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank which was formally started on its work on 24th January 1914 with head office at Puttur. Founded by Late Molahalli Shiva Rao, the Bank was started in 1914 as 7th Central Coop. Bank in the erstwhile Madras presidency at Puttur which was later shifted to Mangaluru in 1927.

Late Molahalli Shiva Rao, Father of the Coop. Movement of the District and his team of selfless workers were responsible for the establishment and development of the Bank and also several Coop. Institutions like Primary credit Co-operative, Consumers, Marketing, Industrial and other Societies. The dedicated, sincere, selfless work of the Veteran Co-operators helped the movement to spread far and wide and served the necessities of all the villages in the district resulting in a strong base for the Co-operative Institution and the Co-operative movement.

Started under his able and spirited guidance, the Bank had grown, developed and marched through progressive paths and has reached a new height of achievement. The Silver Jubilee Celebration in 1939, Golden Jubilee in 1964, Diamond Jubilee in 1974, Platinum Jubilee Celebration in 1991 were the important landmarks of the progress and milestones of the progress achieved by the Bank.

TEAM MANGALOREAN WISHES OUR WELL-WISHER DR M N RAJENDRA KUMAR A VERY VERY HAPPY 73RD BIRTHDAY AND MANY MORE HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY.