Evergreen Goan in Kuwait to Celebrate 70th Birthday

Goans have been living in Kuwait for ages, excelling in their chosen professions and fields by way of their sheer dedication and hard work.

The most important thing about most Goans abroad is that they have retained their emotional, traditional, and spiritual links with the place of their origin – Goa.

Proud to profile a Goan personality whose life is blessed evergreen since he first stepped into this oil-rich country in 1975 and is still going strong after 46 years in Kuwait.

The name is Fidelis Fernandes hailing from Goa’s picturesque seaside place — Colva.

Elder brother of celebrated playwright and singer late Rosary Ferns, Fidelis was born to Feliciana Fernandes, and Jose Luis Fernandes – a highly respected school-teacher of his time who had his own private school which was later turned to Infant Jesus High School by the then Colva parish priest.

Fidelis is the second child in a family of 7 children – 4 brothers and 3 sisters. His other siblings are sisters Deodita, Margaret, Antonette, and brother Peter while the eldest brother Rosario and youngest Rosary Ferns have left this earth.

FIDELIS IN KUWAIT – EARLY DAYS

After first landing in Kuwait, Fidelis immediately showed his love for Konkani dramas and acted in the drama ‘Aiz Mhaka Faleam Tuka’ directed by Pedro Jose Fernandes in 1977.

Fidelis was stage manager and prompter apart from acting in the drama. During the olden days, prompter was a must as no artiste memorized their part by heart; as such Fidelis’ role was very important.

He directed his father’s drama called ‘Hem Odh Tuka’ at the Indian Arts Circle, Salmiya in November 1984. The drama was scheduled for 8th November but had to be postponed due to Indira Gandhi’s death by one week. It featured 2 memorable trios – one by Mendes Brothers and the other by Cajetan-Xavier-Marcus.

He eventually helped organize several Konkani shows and dramas and is still heavily involved in sports and cultural activities.

Fidelis was the founder member of the Konkani Heritage Kuwait (KHK) which has presented Konkani Tiatrs, one-act play competitions, singing competitions, and Konkani ‘Songit Sanz’ (musical shows) in Kuwait under his direction.

Before coming to Kuwait, Fidelis worked as a Head Clerk at Infant Jesus school and also held the position of General Secretary of Sporting Club of Colva.

LIFE IN SPORTS ACTIVITIES

Fidelis came into the limelight as an able sports administrator after the invasion and liberation of Kuwait when he joined famed club Goa Maroons as its General Secretary.

He was associated with Kuwait Indian Football Federation (KIFF) for several years in various positions and was elected to executive committees of New Goan Overseas Association (1987), Goan Welfare Society (GWS) (1989), Colva United Centre-Kuwait (2005), Kuwait Goan Association (KGA), among others.

In 2009, Fidelis was elected president of Kuwait Indian Football Federation (KIFF) and occupied the position for 5 consecutive seasons till June 2014.

AS A DIRECTOR OF MEGA SHOWS

In 2014, Fidelis directed a superstar-cast mega musical show entitled ‘Saath Panvdde’ – a tribute to his brother Rosary Ferns. The event is still remembered for the glamorous artistes that featured in the show.

In 2020, Fidelis had announced another mega show ‘Ami Goenkar’ with a galaxy of stars from Mangalore and Goa, however, the show could not be held due to the pandemic.

PROFESSIONAL SIDE

Fidelis initially worked at Nouri Industrial Est., Kuwait.

Then he joined the Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and worked with them for 16 years.

Later, he joined Burgan Bank (5 years), Gulf Bank (16 years), and now for the last 9 years working for United Steel Industrial Company as Assistant Manager (Trade Finance).

THE FERNANDES FAMILY TREE

Happily married to Aretha Fernandes, Fidelis has 4 children – sons Gloyne and Winrich, and daughters Muriel (UK), and Karen (Kuwait).

Gloyne is married to Merlyn D’Souza and well-settled in Melbourne, Australia with their son Glendon, and twin daughters Tazlyn & Jazlyn.

Winrich and Muriel are in the UK, while Karen, married to Anson D’Silva with daughters Lenora and Elaina, lives in Kuwait.

BEST WISHES ON A MILESTONE

The Goan Community in Kuwait wishes the soft-spoken, evergreen Goan good health and long life as he celebrates his 70th Birthday on Friday, 27th August 2021.

May your special milestone be amazing, wonderful, and unforgettable — just like you!

Happy Birthday, Fidelis bab, God bless you & family. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming!!!

