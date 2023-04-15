‘Every 8 minutes one woman dies of cervical cancer but is vaccine preventable’ – Dr Rodrigues

Talk and interactive session on “Common Cancers; Early Detection and Prevention”

Mangaluru: The Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the Family Counselling Centre, Institute of Social Service, Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore, organised a talk and interactive session on the subject “Common Cancers; Early Detection and Prevention,” at Valencia, on Thursday.

The dignitaries on the dais were resource person Dr Naveen Rudolf Rodrigues, a palliative care physician at A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru and also an ICMR certified community teacher and Secretary of Family Counselling Centre, Roshni Nilaya, Ms Eveleen Benis. The program started with a prayer song followed by lighting the lamp.

“Youth and students should spread awareness of cancer screening and early detection and keep the public informed,” said resource person, Dr Naveen Rodrigues. He further added, “Vaccine-preventable cancers are not very well known by everyone, but there are cancers which can be prevented by vaccinating such as Hepatitis B which causes liver cancer, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which can prevent cervical cancers and various other cancers, cervical cancer vaccine can be taken from the age of 9 to 26 years of age.”

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. The most common cancers among women are oral, breast, and cervical cancers. Cancer-causing infections, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis, are responsible for approximately 30% of cancer cases with cervical cancer being the most common in 23 countries. Many cancers can be cured and mortality reduced if detected and treated early. Awareness of the symptoms of different forms of cancer is very important. 35% to 50% of cancer cases worldwide can be prevented by control of potentially modifiable factors such as avoiding the use of tobacco and alcohol, healthy diet and routine cancer screening. “It was a very informative session; Dr Naveen enlightened us on the dangers and precautions to be taken in terms of lifestyle which can reduce cancer risk in the first place and the importance of early detection by knowing the early symptoms, as early treatment has higher chances of survival,” said Bhoomika.

Masters of Journalism and Mass Communication is a Post Graduate programme offered at St Aloysius College with specializations in Print and New Media Journalism, Broadcast Communication and Corporate Communication. MA (JMC) strives to prepare today’s youth to be tomorrow’s effective and responsible media professionals.

Family Counselling Centre, Institute of Social Service Roshni Nilaya at Valencia, is an NGO providing preventive, promotive & rehabilitative services to women and children who are victims of atrocities and exploitation through counselling.

