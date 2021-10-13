Spread the love



















Everyone shares responsibility, K’taka CM Bommai says on moral policing

Dakshina Kannada: Commenting on moral policing during his visit to Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there should be morality in the society, for which “everyone shares the responsibility”.

Answering a query on a BJP legislator supporting a youth from a Hindu outfit who has been taken into custody by the police in a moral policing case near Mangaluru, Bommai said that moral policing is a sensitive issue.

“We all should take responsibility in the society. There are certain feelings in the society, whi one should not hurt,” he said.

When these feelings are hurt, there will be actions and reactions in the society, he said.

“So it becomes our duty to maintain harmony. We need everyone’s cooperation in this. The youth will have to ensure that they don’t hurt the feelings of the society,” he said.

“There should be morality in the society. Without morality, we cannot live, and everyone should take responsibility in this regard,” he said.

The opposition Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP has the habit of attacking women and then protecting the attackers. The Congress has also alleged that moral policing is continuing unabated in the state.

Referring to the Bengaluru incident of moral policing, where youth belonging to a minority community had questioned a lady travelling with her Hindu colleague, the Congress said that Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who had immediately said that they don’t tolerate moral policing, are not reacting to Hindu youth questioning girls seen with boys belonging to the minority community.

The Congress had also tagged a photograph of BJP legislator Umapathy Kotyan and alleged that he had supported an accused who was taken into custody in a moral policing case in Mangaluru.

