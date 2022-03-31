Everyone should cooperate to maintain peace and order: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Several issues have come up for discussion in the public domain in the State. Everyone should cooperate to maintain peace and order in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha. Karnataka is known for peace and progress; show restraint. Reacting to the tweet from Kiran Mazumdar Shaw advocating the need to avoid communal animosity for the development of the State, Bommai said, the school uniform issue has been resolved already.

We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. Everyone should show restraint. It is possible to resolve the social issues that arise through peaceful talks. So everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order, Bommai said.