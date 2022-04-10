Everyone Should Unite to Take the State on the Path of Progress: CM Bommai

Haveri: Karnataka should be a land of peace and harmony. Everyone should unite, sinking the differences of caste and religion to take the State on the path of progress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking at the Sri Revanasiddeshwara Pattabhisheka Mahotsav at Bankapur in Shiggaon taluk.

Highlighting his government’s emphasis on development, Bommai said, about Rs43,000 cr has been provided in the State budget for education, health, women and welfare programmes. Another Rs40,000 cr has been allocated for various schemes for the welfare programmes of children which include their health and development of Anganwadis. Vidya Nidhi programme for the students from farmers’ families has been implemented benefiting 6 lakh families. This year we have set a target of reaching 10 lakh families of farmers, Bommai said.

Committed to the principle of happiness and progress of all, various schemes for the welfare of SC, ST and backward communities have been announced. The State government is marching on the path of development with the motto of building a New Karnataka for New India, Bommai said.