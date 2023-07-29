Eviction of Illegal Street Vendors, Adding More Staff in MCC, Other Issues Discussed at Council Meeting

Eviction of Illegal Street Vendors, Adding More Staff in Mangaluru City Corporation, and many Other Issues Discussed at the MCC Council Meeting chaired by Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Mayor Ms Poornima and MCC Commissioner Anand C L

Mangaluru: With the mushrooming of street vendors and their setting up unauthorised petty shops by the roadside and footpaths, the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to set up a special task force involving police personnel, to remove unauthorised street vendors in the city. The MCC has been getting complaints about unauthorised petty shops inconveniencing pedestrians. An agenda in this regard was passed unanimously at a council meeting chaired by Mayor Jayanand Anchan.

The standing committee on health, education and social justice in its meeting on July 13, had decided to seek police protection while clearing unauthorised street vendors. Due to the encroachment of roads and footpaths by vendors, people, pedestrians and motorists are inconvenienced. Meanwhile, officials find it difficult to carry out drives against unauthorised footpath vendors, the council noted while adopting a resolution. Further, the council resolved to constitute a committee headed by the mayor, to draft a bylaw for the working of area sabhas and ward committees in the city. Meanwhile, the council decided to postpone an agenda on the nomination of representatives to area sabhas, till the bylaws are framed.

Corporator Shashidhar Hegde said the staff strength of the MCC is only 25% of the sanctioned posts. “Instead of 45 bill collectors, only five are working, and out of 12 sanctioned posts of revenue inspectors, eight remain vacant. Meanwhile, all the six sanctioned posts of water meter inspectors’ posts remain vacant,” Hegde said and urged the city corporation to send a list denoting sanctioned strength, as per cadre and recruitment rules (C & R), along with the vacant posts, to the government.

With the term of the Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Ltd, which is engaged in door-to-door waste collection in Mangaluru ending, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has invited bids for solid waste management. The area in the MCC has been divided into four zones for waste management. The tender bids received are being scrutinised by officials, and the same will be sent to the deputy commissioner. After scrutiny by the deputy commissioner, the technical evaluation committee will scrutinise the bids, before the financial bid will be opened, said MCC commissioner Anand CL, at the council meeting.

The commissioner said that the city corporation has accepted 10 bids for four zones. Officials have been scrutinising the tender bids and related documents. Under the new waste management system, civic workers will be deployed to each ward, and the details will be given to the corporators of respective wards, he said. Leader of opposition in the council Naveen D’Souza said that the corporators do not have any clarity on the MCC’s proposed new system of waste management. D’Souza raised suspicion over the direct recruitment of civic workers, for which he said that the guidelines were not being followed. Quoting the association of civic workers, D’Souza suspected misappropriation of funds in the recruitment process and demanded a Lokayukta probe.

The council also discussed frequent leakages in underground drainage (UGD) pipelines in the city. MCC commissioner Anand CL said that the MCC will take action against those releasing rainwater from their apartment, house or other building premises into underground drainage networks. He added that a penalty can be levied in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh, on those who allow rainwater to flow into UGD pipelines.

Like this: Like Loading...