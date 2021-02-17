Spread the love



















Eviction of Illegal Street Vendors by MCC on Thursday will be JUST a ONE Day Nataka?

Mangaluru: We have seen this in the past and will be seeing it in the future too, the eviction of illegal street vendors by Mangaluru City Corporation-which is always a ONE day Drama/Nataka, and gets all the publicity of the action taken by our MCC officials- and within a couple of days the evicted street vendors are back in their same spot doing their illegal business again. Now it is learnt that MCC Mayor has said that the civic body will launch a drive from Thursday (18 February) onwards against unauthorized petty shops, eatery places and other business establishments that have come up on the footpaths and public places in the City, inconveniencing the pedestrians and motorists.



We all know the Smart City-Mangaluru is a haven of street vendors and Roadside Mobile canteens. The City is already seeing hundreds/thousands of street vendors who are creating havoc and inconveniences to the pedestrians and motorists, occupying the prime spots on the footpath and side of the streets, making it hard for people to walk and motorists to park their vehicles. Even in spite of MCC now and then does surprise raids on these street vendors, thereby evicting them and many times even demolishing their makeshift shops- these vendors come back and do their business no matter what.

Recently after the district administration shut down the Central Market for people, and barricaded all the entrances to this Market, the street vendors who were doing business near to the Central Market moved to the roadsides at other parts of the City and MCC took it easy on these street vendors. But now when complaints pour in regarding the nuisance created by the illegal street vendors, Mangaluru City Corporation has decided to evict these street vendors.

Seems like it will be a publicity stunt by the Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar a few days before his term ends on 28 February, and his announcement came after corporators cutting across party lines demanded strict action against unauthorized shops, during the meeting held on Tuesday to discuss various issues concerning traffic in the City. It is learnt that the eviction drive will carry on for two days, by the MCC along with City police and the Mayor said they will not budge under any pressure in enforcing the law. The street vendors have to operate using pushcarts and cannot be stationary. However, a majority of them have set up shops on roads and footpaths, like it’s their property.

Some street vendors have also erected multiple shops in places like service bus stand and others.ánd have rented them out, said the Mayor. DCP (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonkar suggested the MCC to form a dedicated team to remove footpath encroachments and allot vehicles for the purpose, akin to BBMP. “In Bengaluru, there is a dedicated team ready for operating at a call. Such a system will be very effective and vendors will not dare to encroach roads and footpaths if disciplinary action is a continuous process. Carrying out drives once in a while will not help” added DCPGaonkar. Well said by DCP, and I hope the MCC officials will take up his suggestion very seriously and implement it, rather than going on doing the evictions now and then. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar assured to form a dedicated team.

How dedicated, committed and hard-working this team will be, is something we need to watch very carefully. The corporators also sought action against revenue officials who provide door numbers to shops that are illegally built in basements of commercial buildings actually meant for parking. But the problem here is that when we have officials corrupt from to bottom, who will take action? In view of severe opposition to the notification of 55 No Parking zones in the City, the DCP said a committee comprising MCC and Traffic Police will revise the list before coming up with the final notification soon.

It was also decided during the meeting that vehicles will not be towed which are parked in the areas where Smart City development works are in progress, even though the works are stopped now. On abandoned and seized vehicles being parked in the city limits, the DCP Gaonkar said that the police have written to the DC in this regard, and future action will be taken accordingly.