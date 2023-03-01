Evolve to be better humans: Father Muller COAHS Student Council inaugural

Mangaluru: The student council of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) 2022-23 was inaugurated on 28 February 2023 with an investiture ceremony. Dr Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Officer Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre was the chief guest, presided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

The welcome and a bio-sketch of the chief guest was done by Mr Ajay Lobo, Introduction of the new council members was done by Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator of the FMMC & FMCOAHS, the oath of office was administered by Dr Hilda Dsouza Principal FMCOAHS & Director FMMCH Central Laboratory.

Dr Monis told an inspiring story correlating with Bruce Lee’s story that however hard times may be the spirit of evolvement should be in one’s pursuit. There are no shortcuts in anyone’s success, just the unseen struggle. In his presidential address to the student body, the Director congratulated the newly elected members urging them to be valued leaders in society. He went on to elaborate on the values required and qualities of a true leader in a multi-faceted society.

The badges of the office were presented by Dr Monis to the council members. Dr Kristen Dcruz gave the outgoing speech stressing how elated and fulfilled the job of being the student body president meant to him. The newly installed student body president Ms Joicy Devina Monteiro delivered her first address conveying her support to the student’s overall progress. Ms Getciya Alice Rani the new general secretary proposed the vote of thanks.

The investiture ceremony was compeered by students Ms Rafa Zainab and Mr Clayton Dcunha (Bachelor Hospital Administration)

The members of the FMCOAHS student council 2022-23 are:

Ex-officio members:

Administrator, FMMC & FMCOAHS – Rev Fr Ajith Menezes

Principal, FMCOAHS – Dr Hilda Dsouza

Staff Advisor : Dr. Shivashankara A.R.

President : Ms. Joicy Devina Monteiro

General Secretary : Ms. Getciya Alice Rani

Staff Coordinators & Student Representatives of Various Committees:

Sports Committee

Staff Advisor : Ms. Anitha V. R.

Physical Director : Mr. Chandrashekhara S.N.

Student Representative : Mr. Yelchuri Tharun Kumar

Cultural Committee and Fine Arts Committee

Staff Advisor : Mr. Omkareshwar Patil

Student Representative : Ms. Devika

Mr. Dave D Souza

Magazine Committee

Staff Advisor / Editor : Mr. Kevin Neil Aranha

Student Representative : Ms. Akshatha Vegas

PG Representative Committee

Staff Advisor : Ms. Claudia Johnny

Student Representative : Ms. Sindhu

Media Committee

Staff Advisor / Editor : Ms. Nandhini S.

Student Representative : Mr. Mathew Babu

