Ex-Army chief questions Mann’s meeting with British MP Dhesi



New Delhi: Former Army Chief Gen JJ Singh has sought an explanation from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadda over a meeting with British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi who has an anti- India stand on the Kashmir issue.

“Despite knowing that Dhesi has an anti-India stand on Kashmir, why CM Mann and Raghav Chadda met him recently in Punjab and must explain what assurance has been given to the British MP by Maan and Chadda,” Gen Singh said.

He further said that it was said that discussions were held on giving certain facilities to the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) in Punjab.

He also said the Indian government has given many facilities to the NRIs of Punjab and many of them have been de-listed from the ‘black list’ and were allowed to visit the state.

In 2019, Dhesi had said: “I do not support the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and removing the statehood from the Kashmiris.”

He had reiterated his stand when he came to India in August 2019 and had criticised the Indian government for abrogating Article 370 and dividing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Gen Singh’s remarks came ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India from April 21-22.

This will be his maiden visit to India as the Prime Minister of UK and he will discuss various bilateral issues with Indian Prime MInister Narendra Modi on trade, defence and Ukraine crisis.