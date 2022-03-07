Ex-CM Yediyurappa Gives Rs 25 Lakh Cheque to Harsha’s Family-MLA U T Khader says ‘It’s Not Fair’

Ex-CM Yediyurappa Gives Rs 25 Lakh Cheque to Hindu Activist Harsha’s Family in Shivamogga on Sunday-MLA U T Khader says ‘Giving such compensation is Not Fair

Mangaluru: Few days after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on 20 February 2022, the Karnataka government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Harsha. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa had said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family. It is learnt that through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

It should be noted that Harsha, the Hindu activist, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder. The police have arrested a dozen persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for a few days. Police probe into Harsha Hindu’s murder reveals local gang rivalry.

On Sunday, 6 March, Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on behalf of the State government, handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to the family members of Harsha, Hindutva activist. The former CM handed over the cheque to Harsha’s father Nagaraj, in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra. Yediyurappa said Harsha was murdered because he was growing as a prominent Hindutva leader. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I wish that such incidents do not repeat. Hindus and Muslims should lead a life as brothers and sisters. Such crimes disturb law and order. Nobody should allow such things to happen. Everyone should be careful to avoid such incidents in future”, said Yediyurappa .

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader

Meanwhile here in Mangaluru, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, that the State Government should have a uniform policy on payment of compensation to victims of crime, Talking to reporters, MLA Khader said the State Government announced payment of Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Bajarang Dal activist Harsha, who was murdered in Shivamogga on 20 Febraury 2022. Similar compensation should be given to family members of two persons who were killed following firing after anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru in December 2019.

Khader said compensation was denied to family members of Kabeer from Krishnapura near Surathkal, who died following firing by an Anti- Naxal Force constable in April 2014, as he had been booked for alleged illegal cattle transportation. “There needs to be a uniform policy in payment of compensation. If Kabeer’s family members cannot get compensation as he has a criminal case, Harsha’s family members should not be given compensation as Harsha too was accused in some criminal cases,” Khader said.

The Government should have a relook at the compensation paid to victims earlier and pay them the same amount as it is being done in Harsha’s case. In another press conference, All India Congress Committee Secretary and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said compensation should be given to family members of Dinesh, who was murdered near Dharmasthala by Krishna, a Bajrang Dal activist, in February last week. “The murder of Dinesh is similar to that of Harsha. If Harsha’s family can get compensation, family members of Dinesh, a Dalit, should also get compensation,” he said. The Congress will launch an agitation if compensation is not announced for murder of Dinesh, he said.