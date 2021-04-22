Spread the love



















Ex-Delhi Minister AK Walia passes away due to Covid



New Delhi: Former Delhi Minister A.K. Walia passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday. Walia was most important minister in Sheila Dikshit-led government and held several portfolios.

A four-term MLA, Walia represented Geeta Colony constituency. The Delhi Congress has described his death as a big loss to the party.

He represented Geeta Colony assembly seat for the first three terms and later won from Laxmi Nagar as Geeta Colony ceased to be an assembly seat after delimitation.

He held an MBBS degree and owns hospital in East Delhi. As minister he held several portfolios including health and urban development in the Congress government.