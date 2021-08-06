Spread the love



















Ex-Goa BJP Minister joins AAP



Panaji: Mahadev Naik, a former Goa Industries Minister and two-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a ceremony in Delhi on Friday.

Naik was elected as a BJP MLA for two consecutive terms from 2007-2017 from the Shiroda Assembly constituency in South Goa. The former BJP MLA joining the AAP comes at a time when AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up for the Assembly polls in the coastal state which are scheduled for early 2022.

“AAP has made a difference in the politics and governance in Delhi. I am hopeful that the party will bring in the same changes in Goa,” Naik said.

He joined the AAP in the presence of Delhi Power Minister and AAP MLA Atishi Marlena, who is the party’s Goa in-charge. Goa AAP Convenor Rahul Mahambre was also present at the ceremony.

At present, the AAP does not have a single MLA in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly.

Like this: Like Loading...