Ex-K’taka CM Shettar leaves for Delhi to top BJP leaders



Bengaluru: Amid an all-out attack launched by the Opposition Congress against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, former chief minister and senior party leader Jagadish Shettar has left for Delhi, raising speculations in the state’s political circles.

BJP sources have confirmed that Shettar would meet the top party leadership to discuss the developments in the state.

His visit also assumes importance as he is seen as the main “competitor” for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Shettar left Hubballi in Star Airlines Hubballi-Ghaziabad flight on Friday noon.

His office, however, remained tight-lipped on the reason for the trip.

Bommai returned to the state on Thursday from a two-day Delhi trip.

He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Terming the visit to the national capital “successful”, he described his meeting with Prime Minister Modi “fruitful and harmonious”.

Shettar has chosen to remain out of Bommai’s cabinet stating he cannot work under his juniors.

He had also expressed his displeasure over choosing Bommai for the top post over him in close circles.

Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the party will not sit quiet on the Bitcoin scandal. “What if the Prime Minister asked Bommai to neglect allegations, we will not leave it. We will come back,” he said.

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA, had convened a press conference to attack the BJP.

He had raised five issues regarding the Bitcoin scandal and demanded answers from the BJP.

Kharge further said that, main accused Shrikrishna Ramesh a.k.a Sriki had stated before the Police Inspector of Cyber Crime station in Bengaluru that he had hacked 5,000 Bitcoins.

“These are worth Rs 2,500 crore approximately, how much of them he has used and how many of them has he distributed?” Kharge questioned.

“Why did the BJP not take the help of Interpol or Enforcement Directorate to deal with the case then, he asked. Why was there an intentional delay of five months for informing ED and Interpol?” he sought to know.

He underlined that a chargesheet has been submitted in the case without investigations.

Kharge has also stated that Bitcoin scandal was the first technical scam of the country, and the BJP is trying to hush up the case.

