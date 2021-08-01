Spread the love



















Ex-Manipur Cong president Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP



New Delhi: In a setback for the Congress, former Manipur party president Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday joined BJP in the party headquarters here.

Konthoujam was welcomed in the saffron camp by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, state in-charge Dr Sambit Patra, state unit chief Sharda Devi and media head Anil Baluni.

Last month, Konthoujam had tendered his resignation from the state assembly and the primary membership of the Congress.

While tendering his resignation, Konthoujam said he had taken the step due to personal reasons. A veteran leader in state politics, Konthoujam is a former minister and six-time MLA from Bishnupur assembly constituency in Manipur. He was also the chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party. Last year, he was appointed president of Manipur Congress. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work, Konthoujam has joined BJP and claimed more young people will join the party.

“I will work to ensure BJP’s victory with a huge majority in next year’s assembly polls,” Konthoujam said.

Welcoming former Manipur Congress president in the saffron camp, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “We will work together to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing back the BJP government in Manipur in next year’s assembly polls.”

He emphasised that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Manipur, which earlier used to witness violence, blockade and strike, is peacefully progressing.

“Manipur and the whole North East has received immense importance under Prime Minister Modi. Development is visible in the last four and a half years in Manipur. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Manipur is peacefully progressing to greater heights.”

Calling Konthoujam, an old friend, Singh mentioned that he was supposed to leave Congress along with him but due to a communication gap he did not do so. “Now he has joined us, we will work together to show the world that Manipur will progress to reach a new height of development,” Singh said.

Manipur BJP chief Sharda Devi said that Konthoujam joined the party to serve the people and work for the development of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...