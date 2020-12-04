Spread the love



















Ex-Mayor K. Krishnappa Mendon Passes Away

Mangaluru: Former city mayor K. Krishnappa Mendon (75) passed away early morning on Friday, December 04, 2020. He was the founder of Prema Auto Distributors, a wholesale distribution agency for automobile spare parts situated at Attavar in the city.

K. Krishnappa Mendon served as the 9th Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation from 25-01-1993 to 29-05-1993 under Congress administration. He was elected as Corporator of Attavara Ward for four terms from first council election held in 1984, followed by elections in 1990, 1997 and 2002. He was actively involved in District Congress party activities.

A pioneer in automobile trade, he was a Patron of Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers’ Association. He was also a former President of D.K. Zilla Ganigara Yane Saphaligara Mathra Sangha and an ex-Trustee of Shri Umamaheshwara Temple, Attavar, Mangalore.

Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers’ Association has condoled the demise of K. Krishnappa Mendon and recalled that he has instrumental in securing sanction of land from the government for the construction of the Association’s own premises ‘Auto Bhavan’ at Maroli. The Association had acknowledged his contribution to the automobile trade with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and recognized him as one of its ‘Patrons’.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence at Padil Junction for last respects till 4 pm, followed by cremation at Nandigudda Crematorium.