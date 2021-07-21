Spread the love



















Ex-Minister Janardhan Poojary Visits Oscar Fernandes in Hospital, Enquires about his Health

Mangaluru: Former Minister and senior Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary on July 21, visited Yenepoya Hospital and enquired about the health condition of Oscar Fernandes who has been admitted to the hospital on July 18.

After a long time, Poojary appeared publically and enquired about the health condition of his close friend Oscar Fernandes with the family members.

While talking to the mediapersons Janardhan Poojary got emotional and said, “Oscar will come out from the hospital after complete recovery. God will heal him, and I too pray to God for his speedy recovery”.

