Spread the love



















Ex-Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake Demands all Party Meet to Discuss COVID-19 Crisis in District

Udupi: Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake demanded the district administration and District minister in-charge to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and vaccination issues.

Speaking at a press meet held at the district Congress Bhavan on Monday, May 10, the state and union governments have been careless in handling the Covid crisis. Both governments showed negligence in handling the second wave of COVID-19. Our prime minister has showcased in the electoral battle for West Bengal and Assam. However, that energy is woefully missing in the nation’s battle to deal with the pandemic.

In the first wave, the government failed to provide adequate facilities, both in terms of food, shelter and transportation to help migrant workers reach home. The tragic stories of their ‘journey home’ are yet to be told. Yet our government failed to prepare for the next wave of the pandemic.

The state government had failed to provide adequate stocks of vaccines to the district. Many people have registered for vaccination, but there are no vaccines. The district has a very limited stock of vaccines. The vaccination facility is available only at district hospitals. During this lockdown time, how can the people from the rural area visit Udupi? The district administration should make vaccines available in rural PHC too otherwise people will suffer to get vaccinated.

Our district minister in-charge has a home minister portfolio and he is unable to stay in the district headquarters. Our own district MLC is performing as district minister of Dakshina Kannada district.

Unfortunately, the people of Udupi are suffering from various administrative issues. Our MP Shobha Krandlaje was busy with the West Bengal post-poll violence issues and she is not bothered about the district covid related problems.

Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, KPCC panellist Veronica Cornelio, leaders Janardhan Bhandarkar, Bhaskar Rao Kidyoor, Harish Shetty, Prashanth Jathanna and others were present.



