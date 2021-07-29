Spread the love



















Ex-minister’s car hits vehicle in K’taka CM’s convoy in Hubballi



Hubballi (Karnataka): The vehicle of former minister Shivaram Hebbar hit a vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi on Thursday.

The incident occurred after the CM’s convoy left the airport for ‘Keshav Kunj’.

Bommai made a pit-stop visit at Hubballi, which is his hometown, prior to his scheduled tour to flood-hit Uttara Kannada district.

The driver of Hebbar’s vehicle was trying to keep up with the convoy when he lost control and hit one of the vehicles in it.

