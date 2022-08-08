Ex-MLC Ivan D’souza hosts Post 75th B-Day Bash of Ex-CM Siddaramaiah at his Residence

Karnataka State Ex-MLC Ivan D’souza and currently member of Indian National Congress hosts Post 75th Birthday Bash of Ex-Karnataka State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Residence in Jeppu, Mangaluru on Monday, 8 August

“My friends and well-wishers felt it was necessary to celebrate the important landmark of my life. Actually, nobody knows my real birth date. My school headmaster Ranjana put this date on my school certificate. My parents are illiterate and did not know how to keep records of our dates of birth. So the date 3 August was first mentioned by my headmaster. This is why I never celebrated my birthday. But this time, my friends and well-wishers convinced me and I reluctantly agreed,” -Former CM & Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on his 75th Birthday

Mangaluru: On 3 August 2022 ,the 75th BIRTHDAY BASH named “SIDDARAMOTSAVA” of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davanagere had caused a huge traffic congestion within the city, where it is estimated that nearly 20 lakh of his fans had converged to take part in the celebration. It is learnt that even the Pune-Bengaluru national highway was lined up for kilometres with vehicles. Apart from the 1,500 buses hired for the event by the organising committee, thousands of vehicles including cars, SUVs, MUVs, mini buses from across the state have reached the city from different directions leading to traffic chaos.

Although around 200 acres had been earmarked for the parking, it seems inadequate considering the huge number of vehicles moving towards the venue. Meanwhile, people on two wheelers from nearby villages and towns, too,added to the gridlock. Expecting a huge crowd of around ten lakh, arrangements had been made accordingly at Shamanur Palace Ground off the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in Davangere. 33 LED screens had also been installed in the main pandal.

75th Birthday Celebrations of Siddaramaiah in Davangere on 3 August 2022

The former chief minister rang in his birthday at midnight on August 2 by cutting a cake in the presence of senior party leaders at a private hotel in Hubballi. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Legislative Council leader B K Hariprasad, former ministers R V Deshpande, K J George were part of the celebrations and wished him well. In a video that went viral, the former chief minister of Karnataka and the current KPCC working president DK Shivakumar were seen standing next to each other.

Siddaramaiah had cut the cake and offered the first piece to Shivakumar.Rahul Gandhi also attended the grand birthday bash of the former CM, after which he visited the Chitradurga’s Murugarajendra Mutt in the state after this. The massive event is also said to be aimed at mobilising supporters of Siddaramaiah in the state as a show of strength. Karnataka is gearing up for an Assembly election next year and the Congress has said it is aiming to win at least 150 seats in the state.

The massive convention over Siddaramaiah’s birthday, called ‘Siddaramotsava’, is set to project Siddaramaiah and his contributions, which is being seen as an attempt to send a message to the party high command ahead of polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka’s CM from 2013 to 2018. And to bring back the happy moments and successful birthday bash of former CM’s 75th Siddaramaiah that took place in Davangere, the Ex-CM’s loyal fan and friend former MLC and current member of Indian National Congress IVAN D’SOUZA hosted a post Ex-CM’s 75th Birthday bash at his residence in Jeppu, Mangaluru, where a group of Congress leaders and friends joined in the celebration.

After a sumptuous breakfast consisting of Chicken Curry, Egg sukka, Idlis, Upma, plantains, coffee/tea etc, the invitees assembled inside Ivan’s house for the cake cutting ceremony which was done by MLA U T Khader, joined by Ivan D’souza, former MCC Mayors Sashidhar Hegde and Ashraf, Congress leaders Kallige Tharanath Shetty, Ms Sabitha Misquith, Ms Appi, PV Mohan, Salem, Ravoof, Praaksh Salian, Puneeth Shetty, M G Hegde, Corporators-Naveen D’souza, Lancelot Pinto, among others- and Ivan’s daily visiting guest Auto-Raja and safe driver since 65-years Monthu Lobo.

Speaking on the occasion, U T Khader said, : The gathering of lakhs of fans and the general public that showed up for the 75th birthday bash of our popular and favourite Ex-chief minister Siddaramaiah showed that irrespective of parties people gathered in large numbers as a respect to their former CM. This is an example to show the ruling state party that people are looking for a change, as they are fed up with the corrupt and one-sided government, which has shown negligence to the minority communities. In the coming election we will show BJP the power of Congress when it will once again come into power”.

Ivan D’souza speaking on the occasion said, “Even though I was part of Siddramaiah’s birthday bash in Davangere, I wanted to bring back the memories and the successful celebrations to my hometown in hosting this post birthday bash of our beloved former CM, who also happens to be my loyal congress leader and friend. I am happy to see you all gathered here for the celebrations, braving the heavy rains, which shows your love and respect to your former CM. As we are gearing up for the forthcoming elections, we are confident that Congress will win at least 150 seats in Karnataka, and the crowd that showed up for our ex-CM’s birthday shows people still support Congress, and want a change in the government soon”.

