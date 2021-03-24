Spread the love



















Ex-official killed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi burglary



Patna: A retired Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was killed in a late night incident at his home.

The deceased Ram Ekbal Chaudhery, 70, of Vehta village in Chorat block lived alone as both his sons live elsewhere.

According to preliminary probe, the police assumes there could have been a group of at least four-five men who broke into his house late Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when neighbours went to his house and he was found murdered. They informed the police.

“Chaudhery may have woken up in the night after hearing noise inside his house,” said Pramod Kumar, ASP of Sitamarhi on the basis of preliminary investigation.

“It could be that when he accosted them and tried to raise an alarm, the burglars overpowered him. One of them then strangulated him to death as there are ligature marks found on his neck.”

Police suspects that the burglars could have been identified by Chaudhery so they killed him.

“We have called in the dog squad to search more clues about the burglars. We suspect that some valuables are also missing from the house,” Kumar said.

“We have informed Chaudhery’s two sons living in the US and Lucknow. The elder son lives in the US and is a doctor by profession and younger one is an engineer in Lucknow,” he said.