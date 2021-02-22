Spread the love



















Ex-PM PV’s daughter TRS candidate in Telangana Council polls



Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter S. Vani Devi will contest for the Telangana Legislative Council as the candidate of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The TRS on Sunday announced her candidature for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency. Vani Devi, an artist, educationist and social activist, will file her nomination on Monday.

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised her candidature.

Born in Vangara in Karimnagar district, Vani Devi is founder of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions.

Elections to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate seats are scheduled to be held on March 14.

The two seats fell vacant with the completion of the term of Ramachandra Rao of the BJP and P. Rajeshwar Reddy of the TRS.

The TRS has once again fielded Rajeshwar Reddy from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.

The BJP has already named Ramachandra Rao as its candidate from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat while the Congress has announced Chinna Reddy as its candidate.