Spread the love



















Ex-Rajasthan Guv Anshuman Singh passes away



Lucknow: Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Monday at the age of 86.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over his death.

The deceased leader’s mortal remains were being taken to Prayagraj for the last rites.

Anshuman Singh had been ailing for some time.

Justice (retired) Anshuman Singh took charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003.

Born in 1935 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) he studied Arts and Law and became an advocate in Allahabad district court in 1957.

He was appointed judge of the Allahabad High Court in 1984 and later became acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.