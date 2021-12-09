Ex-Servicemen & BJP Youth Wing pay Tribute to the Soul of CDS Bipin Rawat, and also His Wife Madhulika Rawat, and Senior Staff

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, where a helicopter carrying India’s foremost military officer Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 8 December. In what can be termed as a monumental loss to the nation, the Indian Air Force has confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in that chopper crash. General Rawat was on his way from the Sulur IAF Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in which he was traveling crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district around 12:20 pm. Rawat has two daughters, Kritika and Tarini.

There were nine people on board the chopper, apart from the crew. Rawat is the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, appointed on January 1, 2020. He was appointed the head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs in one of the most significant reorganizations in the Defence Ministry in decades. He had served as the Chief of the Army for three years before taking over as the CDS.

Locally here in Mangaluru, mourning the death of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Senior Servicemen who perished in that crash, the members of Dakshina Kannada District Ex-Servicemens’ Association, consisting of Brig I N Rai, Col Sharath Bhandary, Sgt Suryakanth, Capt Deepak Adyanthaya and S N Airan; and members of BJP Youth Wing, along with MLC Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, Capt Brijesh Chowta, Corporators Manohar Shetty, Kadri Sub Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat, among others paid floral tributes to the portrait of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt Ganesh Karnik said,”India has lost a brave and great Soldier. A son, a father, a husband and a warrior died in a tragic helicopter accident yesterday along with his wife Madhulika Rawat. There were 14 soldiers and crew on the flight. I salute all of them as they died serving our nation. One can only pray that there were some survivors. Gen Rawat was serving as the first and current Chief of the Defence Staff. He came from a family of soldiers who had defended this country and was commissioned into the 5 th Battalion of 11 Gorkha rifles on 16 December 1978. His father Laxman Singh Rawat rose to the rank of Lt. General. I Salute General Rawat for his stand against Kashmiri Militants

“Gen Bipin Rawat cared for his men and was a brilliant and professional soldier. His vision for the integrated central command is just what India needed at this time of insecurity around the world. A highly decorated general who will really be missed. With a heavy heart I pay tribute and pay my respects to all who died in this horrific accident. May God give the families peace and may they realize that every Indian, every patriot is with them in this time of grief” added Capt Ganesh Karnik. Col N Sahrath Bhandary also spoke a few words of wisdom about CDS Bipon Rawat, and his association with Him.

ABOUT CDS BIPIN LAXMAN SINGH RAWAT :

General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC (16 March 1958 – 8 December 2021) was an Indian military officer who was a four-star general of the Indian Army He served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash in December 2021. Prior to taking over as the CDS, he served as 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.



Rawat was born in Pauri town of Pauri Garhwal district, modern-day Uttarakhand state, on 16 March 1958. His family had been serving in the Indian Army for multiple generations. His father Laxman Singh Rawat was from Sainj village of the Pauri Garhwal district and rose to the rank of Lieutenant General. His mother was from the Uttarkashi district and was the daughter of Kishan Singh Parmar, the ex-Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttarkashi.

Rawat attended Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and St. Edward’s School, Shimla. He then joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’.

Rawat was also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas From his tenure at the DSSC, he obtained an MPhil degree in Defence Studies as well as diplomas in Management and Computer Studies from the University of Madras. In 2011, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by CCS University, Meerut for his research on military-media strategic studies.



Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978, the same unit as his father. He has much experience in high-altitude warfare and spent ten years conducting counter-insurgency operations. He commanded a company in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir as a major. As a colonel, he commanded his battalion, the 5th battalion 11 Gorkha Rifles, in the eastern sector along the Line of Actual Control at Kibithu. Promoted to the rank of brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore. He then commanded a multinational brigade in a Chapter VII mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation.

After promotion to major general, Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division (Uri). As a lieutenant general, he commanded III Corps, headquartered in Dimapur, before taking over the Southern Army in Pune. He also held staff assignments which included an instructional tenure at the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun), General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, logistics staff officer of a Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division (RAPID) in central India, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing. He also served as the Major General General Staff (MGGS) of the Eastern Command.

After being promoted to the Army Commander grade, Rawat assumed the post of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command on 1 January 2016. After a short stint, he assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 September 2016. On 17 December 2016, the Government of India appointed him as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff. He took office as Chief of Army Staff as the 27th COAS on 31 December 2016, after the retirement of General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

He was the third officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of the Army Staff, after Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and General Dalbir Singh Suhag. On his visit to the United States in 2019, General Rawat was inducted to the United States Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame. He was also the honorary General of Nepalese Army. It has been a tradition between the Indian and Nepali armies to confer the honorary rank of General to each other’s chiefs to signify their close and special military ties.

Honours and decorations : During his career of nearly 43 years, he was awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal; Uttam Yudh Seva Medal; Ati Vishisht Seva Medal; Yudh Seva Medal; Vishisht Seva Medal; Wound Medal; Samanya Seva Medal; Special Service Medal Operation Parakram Medal; Sainya Seva Medal; High Altitude Service Medal; Videsh Seva Medal; ’50th Anniversary of Independence Medal, among others, including the COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.