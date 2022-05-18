Ex-SI of RPF gets 3-yr RI for bribe



New Delhi: A former sub-inspector in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was awarded three years’ rigorous jail term by a special CBI court in Visakhapatnam.

The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam, sentenced Kondaveeti Mani Prasad, the then RPF sub-inspector, South Central Railway, Guntur Division to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him for taking a bribe.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegation of bribery.

“Prasad, the then SI of RPF, had demanded an illegal gratification of Rs one lakh initially from a complainant. The amount was later negotiated and it was reduced to Rs 30,000 for not booking any case against him,” the CBI had claimed in the charge sheet.

The trial court said there was enough evidence to prove that the accused took the bribe. It also noted that the case of the prosecution was strong. It then convicted the SI for taking the bribe.