Ex-student enters school in old uniform to harass minor student

Lucknow: A former student, disguised in the school uniform he once wore, walked into his alma mater and subjected a minor female student to a harrowing encounter.

This shocking episode is the second time he has made advances towards the girl.

The accused Mohit Rajput,19, has been arrested and being questioned by cops.

On September 23, the accused allegedly hurled abuses upon the young girl as she exited the school premises after classes.

The girl initially chose to overlook this distressing ordeal.

The second incident was reported on Monday and a case was registered on complaint of the girl’s brother.

The accused wore his old uniform, carried a backpack and walked into the school.

The girl, along with her fellow classmates, soon identified the accused and informed the class teacher, who promptly alerted the school’s principal.

He reached the girl’s classroom and when other students saw him, they informed the class teacher and principal.

The school administration asked the peon to lock the main gate and a search was launched for him.

The boy scaled the boundary wall and fled, abandoning his two-wheeler and bag.

The school administration handed over both items to the police and they started investigation.

Banthra station head officer (SHO) Hemant Kumar Raghav said the accused was arrested and was being interrogated.

Like this: Like Loading...