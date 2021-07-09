Spread the love



















Ex-Union Minister Gowda greeted by ‘our future CM’ slogans in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: Former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda received a rousing welcome from his supporters at the Kempe Gowda International Airport as well as near his bungalow in plush Sanjaynagar area in Bengaluru.

This was his first visit to the city after resigning from Narendra Modi Cabinet on Tuesday, and several supporters raised slogans like “Bahvishyada CM Gowda avarige Jayavagli (Victory to our Future CM Gowda)”.

Interacting with media persons at both KIA and as well as near his house, Gowda stated that he just acts based on directions from Sangh Parivar and party leaders.

“When, I was elected MP, my party leaders asked me to be a Union Minister, I said yes with utmost happiness… when the party leaders asked me to resign from the Union Minister’s post, I said yes with the same amount of happiness. I have achieved everything a state politician could aspire for,” he said.

Pointing at the supporters who were raising slogans, Gowda said that his loyalty to the party and Sangh Parivar has earned him so many supporters and their love for him has remained the same even when he is out of power.

“Whatever I have achieved so far only because of my close association with Sangha Parivar and remaining a party loyalist even when party leaders had asked me to resign from any post. Mind you, this is not the first time I have resigned from a post,” Gowda, a former Karnataka Chief Minister, said in response to a question.

Answering to the question about whether he would be playing any role in the state, he cryptically said that he is good at doing what his party asks him to do.

