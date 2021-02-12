Spread the love



















Ex-UP Min Prajapati’s nephew found dead on railway tracks

Amethi: The body of the 22-year-old nephew of former UP minister, Gayatri Prajapati, was found on the railway tracks in Amethi on Friday morning.

Shubham, the deceased was son of Prajapati’s younger brother, Jagdish Prasad Prajapati, and was a college student.

He was missing since Thursday evening

Around 9 a.m, the local people spotted the body and informed police.

Police circle officer, Arpit Kapoor said that the body has been sent for autopsy by government railway police Pratapgarh and further investigations are on.

The police are also investigating if it was an accidental death or some foul play was involved.