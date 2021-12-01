Excavation Work Starts for the Rs 80 Cr Multi-Level Car Parking/Plaza-Hampankatta in City

Excavating Work Starts for the Rs 80 Cr Multi-Level Car Parking/Plaza-Hampankatta in City. During the excavation work a closed well containing water was found, which will be put into use during the project/construction work

Mangaluru: A nearly 1.55 acre land which once used to be a old bus-stand which is presently used by hawkers/mobile canteens/etc will be converted into a useful parking facility for nearly 400 vehicles, a proposed plan by Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) , in association with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) The start of the work on the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) project, planned at the busy Hampankatta Junction here, has started since Monday, after the foundation stone was laid on 2 November 2021 by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, along with MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, officials of MSCL and MCC, among others.

It is learnt that the project will be taken up on PPP mode through a Mangaluru-based company, at an estimated cost of Rs 80 plus crore. Since it is a PPP mode, there is no burden on the government, as it will be completed by the concessionaire as per conditions. The facility will be constructed on design-build-finance-operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, as per which the concessionaire will design, finance, construct, maintain and operate it. The construction will have to be completed in 36 months/3 years. Once the work is completed, the MLCP facility can accommodate 400 vehicles. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has already signed the concessionaire agreement for the project. It should be noted that the MLCP facility at Hampankatta, the busy commercial hub, is expected to reduce traffic and parking woes in the area. During the excavation work, a closed well containing water was found, which will be put into use during the construction work.

Speaking about the area where the Multi-Level Car parking will come up and also about the well, Dhananjaya Palke, the proprietor of Canara Jewellers, located near Hampankatta , Mangaluru speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The present are of near 1.5 acre where the car parking facility is coming up, used to be called as ‘GULIGAHITHLU’ (Guilga-Land), belonging to Guliga Daiva, which is considered as one of the oldest Daiva (God) of Tulunadu. Since Guilga Daiva had a mysterious origin, with a rage and animal hunger, and also had atrocious behaviour, people never entered this area, except during Guliga Kola, with fear. However, presently stone worshipping is transformed into ideal worship, worship of Guliga has been completely changed from tree shades to concrete strains”.

Dhananjaya Palke-Prop. of Canara Jewellers showing the location of the Closed Well with Concrete Slab

Palke further said, “It was in 1751, when Tippy sultan had invaded Mangaluru, he also invaded Ganapathi Sharavu Temple in the City, but didn’t succeed in finding any valuables there. Tippu Sultan, well known as ‘Tiger of Mysore’, while invading Mangaluru with his soldiers with a view to looting merchants and the rich people of the town, knew that Mangalore was a prosperous town and that the then Bangaraja (king) was a weak ruler, and he could easily overthrow him from his kingdom. As darkness had enveloped the town when he reached Mangaluru, along with his soldiers, he thought it fit to camp at the vast open ground in front of the Mahaganapathy temple, for the night. At the time of Tippu Sultan’s invasion of Mangaluru, Sharavu Krishna Bhatta was the priest and administrator of Mahaganapathy temple. While returning from there, seeing the Guligahithlu having blocked the passage, Tippu Sultan forcibly made a passage from KS Rao road joining the Light House Hill road (near the old Bata showroom), which was earlier called ‘Tippu Sultan Road. Thus we have the present side road from KS Rao road (opposite Hotel Poonja) joining LHH road”.

About the well, Palke said, ” “In the year 1917, when Mangalore Municipality had completed its 50 th year, they decided to dig 18 WELLS across Mangaluru, to name a few- near Kadri , Bolar, near Hampankatta Junction; Near Navabharath Circle; Near Ideal Ice Cream on GHS Road; Opposite Hotel Krishna Bhavan; in Car street Dongerkery Well, among others. Many people were using these wells for water, until Municipality water was provided through pipelines. Due to this, these wells were not used by the people, and also that many started committing suicide by jumping into these abandoned wells, they were closed, some completly with mud, while others by placing a concrete slab over them. This well here was daily used by the owner of Baliga Canteen (now closed) which was located near this old bus stand, where the multi-car parking facility is planned. Since this well was closed with a concrete top, the water is still available, which could be used for construction work”

LAND BEFORE EXCAVATION WORK BEGAN….

Speaking to Team Mangalorean on the MULTIPLE ENTRIES and PLAZAS, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) said, ” PLAZA – “A Plaza is an open area/square within a town/building”, by definition The plaza is designed keeping in mind its versatile usage, seating areas and hard-scape. It is a public space at the core of the building that activates the dynamic pedestrian movement from various entry and exit points from KS Rao road and Light House Hill (LHH) Road Street-feel corridors open up into the plaza stimulating the economic activity within the building”.

“PLAZA 1 – Plaza 1 at level C (26.60 m level )is accessed from the primary access point on KS Rao road (24.5m level) with the help of a pedestrian ramp. This plaza is connected to the main central plaza with the help of a wide stairway.



PLAZA 2- Plaza 3 (26.60 m level )is accessed from the primary access point on KS Rao road (26.00m level) and through a flight of steps from Light House Hill road. This plaza is connected to level C.

PLAZA 3 – The plaza ( 29.90 m level )leads pedestrians from LHH road into the southern end of the building which is connected to the plaza at level D.



PLAZA 4- The wide entryway allows pedestrians and vehicles to move into the building and connects the existing buildings to the plaza as well. The ramp provides access for vehicles to the parking area on the terrace ( 42.95 m level). Entry and exit takes place at the same point.

Pedestrian access takes place at 4 points, 2 from KS Rao Road and 2 from LHH Road. Vehicular movement is also simple and is designed to reduce the congestion from KSR Road, a 6m driveway and a wide roundabout is provided to avoid roads to access Sheesh Mahal as well” added Er Arun Prabha..

This project is basically a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), (a partnership between an agency of the government and the private sector in the delivery of goods or services to the public; and Rakesh Shetty of Carz Infra Structure Ltd, Mangaluru will be at helm of the construction of the project. And Shetty being the concessionaire will have to pay over Rs three crore to MCC every year, after the completion of the Plaza, from the income of rent from shops/offices and parking fees. This structure will have a Central Plaza to host events and several sustainable aspects will be incorporated in the facility.

There will be ample parking space : Basement stack parking : Two basement floors accommodate 150 car parks and is accessed by separate entry and exit driveways , on K S Rao road; Terrace floor : The terrace floor accommodates 270 car parks and has a driveway as wide as 9m to access the parking space. With Passive Cooled Interior spaces, the building is designed with concepts such as stack and venturi effect which allows the hot air to move out of the building creating a comfortable environment within. Use of low-speed high volume fans and combination with exhaust vents at the core of the building creates an ambient atmosphere inside the commercial complex. This project is undertaken with the active involvement of the local architects, and once completed this Plaza will be a State-of-the-Art structure, if everything goes on well.

