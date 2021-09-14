Spread the love



















Executive Member of BJP Mahila Morcha Commits Suicide

Udupi: The BJP Mahila Morcha Executive member committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at Kukkikatte here on September 14.

The deceased has been identified as Asha Shetty (48) from Kukkikatte.

According to primary reports, Asha Shetty before committing suicide had written a death note in which she had mentioned donating her eyes and other issues.

Asha Shetty was the Executive member of the BJP Mahila Morcha and was also active in Tulu Koota, Bhajana Mandali and the Chande team. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police station.

