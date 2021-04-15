Spread the love



















Exhausted Yediyurappa cuts short poll campaign



Belagavi : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday returned to Bengaluru, ending his campaigning for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypolls, as he is suffering from fever and exhaustion.

Yediyurappa had been campaigning hard for the last fortnight in by-polls to three seats – the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, the Maski Assembly seat in Raichur district, and the Basavakalyana Assembly seat in Bidar district.

Despite suffering from fever and exhaustion on Wednesday, he had campaigned for the BJP’s Belgaun candidate Mangala Angadi, after taking medicines, but on Thursday, doctors advised him not to “strain himself” and rest to recuperate from stress as well as fatigue due to summer.

With Thursday being the last day of the public campaign, he cut short his campaign and returned to Bengaluru by road.