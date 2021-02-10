Spread the love



















Existing infrastructure in Bihar must take off: Shahnawaz Hussain



Patna: Taking charge of the department of industries in the state, Bihar’s new Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said the state has plenty of infrastructure, but it needs to take off. After assuming charge of the ministry, he said in his new role as minister, he’ll attempt to generate employment in the state.

He said the first priority of the NDA government is creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. Hussain said the existing infrastructure in Bihar needs to take off. “Bihar is a big state and creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship is the government’s responsibility,” he said. “Our government will fulfil this promise since there is no shortage of infrastructure,” he added.

Praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hussain said Kumar is an experienced campaigner and the state will benefit from his experience.

Before this ministry officials welcomed Hussain when he reached his office. On Tuesday, the state cabinet was expanded in which Hussain was included as a minister.