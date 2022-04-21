Exit Fr Assisi, Enter Fr Paul! Farewell to Fr Francis Assisi D’Almeida-Welcome to Fr Sudeep Paul

Exit Fr Assisi, Enter Fr Paul! Farewell to Fr Francis Assisi D’Almeida- leaving Sandesha-a Foundation for Culture & Education as its Director- Welcome to Fr Sudeep Paul, who will take over as the New Director of Sandesha

Mangaluru: Yes, change is inevitable. It is a fact of life that individuals, organizations and nations alike have no choice but to deal with. Those who are able to acknowledge this fact and cope with change will survive. Those who are able to seek out change and actively embrace it will thrive. And yes, change is constant in the sense that it is always present. CHANGE-we need to Embrace it! Changes trigger progress. Things move forward and develop because of them.

Each change is a turning page. It is about closing one chapter and opening another one. Changes bring new beginnings and excitement to life. And remember—if there were no change, there would be no butterflies! And at Sandesha- a Foundation for Culture & Education, Bajjodi,Mangaluru, the change came in the form of a new Director, who will be all set to take the Institute to greater heights, and continue the responsibilities and also unique projects undertaken by his predecessor. On 20 April 2022, a farewell and handover program of the Director was held at the Sandesha Hall at 4 pm, which was attended by a large audience to bid farewell to Fr Francis Assisis D’Almeida and to Welcome Fr Sudeep Paul. .

Outgoing Director Fr Francis Assisi D’Almeida

Incoming Director Fr SUDEEP PAUL

The programme began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings by Choir leader Stephan Frank, on Keyboard, and joined by vocalists- Sr Jessie Rita BS, Anil D’Cunha, Ms Irene Rebello, Ms Maria Vas and Ms Sunitha Sequeira. The welcome address was delivered by Roy Castelino -the Trustee of Sandesha , current PRO of Mangalore Diocese and former President of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, following which the introduction of the Chief Guest Fr J B Saldanha-the Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church-Bejai and current PRO of Mangalore Dioceses was done by Ms Eulalia D’souza, a parishioner of Bejai church and a businesswoman.

Addressing the gathering Fr J B Saldanha praised Fr Francis D’Almeida for all the efforts that he had put in during his tenure as Director of Sandesha, thereby taking it to greater heights in earning name and fame in its activities. (More on Fr Saldanha’s speech click on the video below). Following the citation raed by Stany Alvares- a well-wisher and volunteer at Sandesha, Fr Francis Assisi D’Almeida was felicitated with a Memento, shawl, Flowers, Fruits and a citation. The choir rendered a beautiful farewell/felicitation song very apt for the auspicious occasion.

In his response speech, Fr Francis whole-heartedly thanked everyone who supported and encouraged him in fulfilling his duties as the Director of Sandesha. Feeling a great sense of pride in what Sandesha has accomplished in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fr Francis Assisi said that he kept the fire of art burning through extension classes, and succeeded in reviving the classes, for both summer and regular classes. Sandesha Awards held together for both years 2021 and 2022 was his achievement, he said. (More on his speech click on the video below)

Later speaking to Team Mangalorean he said , “SANDESHA, is a Temple of Art and Culture, a renovated world of Fine Arts, of discovery and creativity. Long ago dance and music was a part of every human’s life, until a wave of acute materialism, consumerism and commercialism rose and took us for a ride, away from the feel of the earth under our feet and nature’s sweet music..and took us further away, from the ancient man’s interpretation of nature through music and dance. I believe that it is so very important to keep in touch with the elementary in each of us, revoke the deep respect for life that lies buried under layers that selfish wants…where not long ago it found expression in music and dance. To recreate such a contact with our inner selves, to bring out the vibrancy latent in all of us through ancient practices of Indian classical dance forms and music, SANDESHA was created. And I am overwhelmed that I did my best as the Director to keep Sandesha moving and reach greater heights”. (More on his speech click the video below)

Following the introduction of the in-coming new director Fr Sudeep Paul by Prof John D’silva of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, in his acceptance speech Fr Sudeep expressed his happiness in taking over as the new Director of Sandesha, and seeked the support from everyone to carry on his duties smoothly and follow in the footsteps of his predecessor in taking Sandesha to higher level with glory. (More on his speech click on video below) . Sr Jessy Rita BS was welcomed with a bouquet for assuming charge as the Coordinator of Sandesha. The vote of thanks was proposed by Aloysius D’souza- the Headmaster of Rosario High school, Mangaluru, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Irene Rebello- the felicitation Committee member and active member of Maand Sobhan.

In conclusion, the Departure of one Director is wrenching; installation of another is rejuvenating; and to go from the depth of one to the height of the other requires a process. Transition, including its Search component, is an exciting and blessed process. It is an opportunity for the Spirit to be present in unique ways. It is an opportunity to see through new eyes, decide with a free mind, and rewrite the future without constraints. It is challenging and time consuming, but it is an investment well worthwhile. And I think the Diocese has picked the right person to be at the helm as the Director of SANDESHA .



ABOUT FR SUDEEP PAUL- the New Director of SANDESHA :

Sudeep Paul was born in Bengaluru on 1 April 1981t o Basil Paul and Ms Mary Gretta Paul, and belonged to St Theresa’s church,Singasandra, Bengaluru. After his schooling, he did his PUC at Christ college, Benagaluru, and graduated from Suvidya College, Bengaluru. After PUC he joined the seminary in 1998 at SFS Seminary, Ettumanoor-Kerala.

He was ordained as a priest on 24 November 2009 at St Francis De Sales Church-Hebbalkodi, and then served as a parish priest for seven months at Infant Jesus shrine, viveknagar, Bengaluru. He was director of SFS hostel , Vice Principal of SFS College -Hebbagodi; Principal of De Sales College-Kolar; Dean of NISCORT ( New Institute of Social Communication, Research and Training, Delhi); Director of Fransalian Associates; Superior and Principal of Vatsalya Nilaya; Director of Suchethan Vikas Kendra, Shimoga.

Fr Sudeep Paul MSFS is a Catholic Priest belonging to the Congregation of the Missionaries of st Francis De Sales. He is an Media Educato and Independent Journalist, and his research interests include Socail Media, News reporting, Cultural and Critical studies of news, Online Journalism and teaching with technology. He has done Mass Communication and Journalism from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE, also Pursuing PhD (Delhi) on the topic – A STUDY OF ETHICAL ISSUES INVOLVED IN THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY RELIGIOUS ORGANISATIONS (Thesis submitted in January 2022.

About SANDESHA- Foundation for Culture & Education :

SANDESHA- a Foundation for Culture and Education was born on 26 November 1991 with the main goal of fostering a value- based society by promoting universal values of love and harmony among people of different faiths, customs and traditions. This temple of arts believes that at a deeper level there is a true unity in all arts and they inspire communion of all people. The specific thrust of SANDESHA has been the application of wisdom, values, insights and experience of all faiths to the issues of human dignity, human rights, the environment and total development of the human person.

SANDESHA through its wings ‘Sandesha Lalithakala Mahavidyalaya’ and ‘Karnataka Kala Kendra’ offers B.A. degree courses and several part time and full time courses. Annual Kalotsava of Sandesha, a festival of arts and communication skills strives to identify, appreciate and promote the rich cultural heritage of India for a greater interaction and integration of people. It involves the participation of around 3000 students from over 600 schools from 8 – 10 districts of the state.

The Kalotsava is a veritable canvas of colours…a unique pageant of talent, art, culture and folklore.

In association with the Dakshina Kannada working journalists union, Sandesha conducts a month-long workshop in journalism every year under the guidance of seasoned journalists from the state. Hundreds of aspiring journalists have keenly participated in these workshops. With an aim to foster a more meaningful Interlingual and Inter-cultural dialogue and amity, Sandesha has been conducting a fellowship workshop for Kannada, Tulu, and Konkani writers, very appropriately called ‘Triveni Sangama’. It is a joint collaboration of Sandesha Foundation, DK Sahitya Parishad, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy.

Sandesha has sponsored and presented several in-house productions of Indian classical ballets like ‘Nisarga Vijaya’, ‘Navodaya’, ‘Jyothirgamya’, ‘Shantala’, ‘Legacy of the Legend’, and others.. Sandesha also produces, in its own full fledged studio, audio-visual teaching aids and publications to promote media literacy and media education in order to make media consumers appreciative and discerning users. Sandesha has also produced numerous audio cassettes on Kannada/English Awareness songs. Students who have completed their junior and senior grades in Bharatanatyam at Sandesha, later go to schools in the districts and beyond to teach the children Bharatanatyam. With a view to helping the students spend their holiday time gainfully, Sandesha organises annual Dasara Courses and Summer

Added to all the above activities/programmes conducted by Sandesha, the Foundation has added yet another feather to its cap by adding “SANDESHA RADIO”, and the FIRST broadcast was aired on 18 May 2020. And the main man behind this initiative of launching a Radio as part of the Foundation activities/programmes was Fr Francis Assisi D’Almeida.