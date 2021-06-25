Exit Fr Cyril, Enter Fr John! Fr John D’souza SJ takes over as Director of St Aloysius ITI

Spread the love



















Exit Fr Cyril, Enter Fr John! Fr John D’souza SJ takes over as Director of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : Yes, change is inevitable. It is a fact of life that individuals, organizations and nations alike have no choice but to deal with. Those who are able to acknowledge this fact and cope with change will survive. Those who are able to seek out change and actively embrace it will thrive. And yes, change is constant in the sense that it is always present. CHANGE-we need to Embrace it! Changes trigger progress. Things move forward and develop because of them.

Each change is a turning page. It is about closing one chapter and opening another one. Changes bring new beginnings and excitement to life. And remember—if there were no change, there would be no butterflies! And at St Aloysius Industrial training Institute, Mangaluru, the change came in the form of a new Director, who will be all set to take the Institute to greater heights, and continuing the responsibilities and also unique projects undertaken by his predecessor. On 23 June, a farewell and handover program of the Director was held at St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute. The program began with a prayer which was conducted by Wilson N, JTO.

Outgoing Director Fr Cyril D’mello SJ

Incoming Director Fr John D’souza SJ

St Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ

The Vice Principal of the Institute Alwyn Menezes, welcomed and introduced the dignitaries present at the dais. The Principal of the Institute, praised Fr. Cyril D’Mello for his service, achievement, personality, and humanitarian values. Fr. Cyril D’Mello, Director, was felicitated by the institute. Fr. Cyril D’Mello welcomed the newly appointed Director. Fr. Cyril greeted and thanked the students who were watching online. Fr. Cyril said ”All the staff work together to make a good reputation”. Fr Cyril had rendered his selfless service during his tenure as Director of St Aloysius ITI, and He left no stone unrolled to keep up the reputation of the prestigious Institute. Under his leadership tremendous work was done at the Institute, and his efforts and dedication towards St Aloysius ITI was highly appreciated by the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions.

As a Director, the way he addressed the needs of the economically backward students is noteworthy. Apart from that his oratory and counselling skills were of par-excellence. Fr Cyril is a man with an intellectual depth, extensive public relation skills, experience of working internationally and above all a humane, jovial, approachable and a compassionate person. ” The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve,” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told his disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege – and that’s what Fr Cyril has been doing being at the helm as Director, serving the students, staff and the Institution. Even though the St. Aloysius ITI felt it hard to part away with Fr. Cyril D’mello, SJ, the arrival of Fr John D’ souza SJ has filled the teachers/trainers and non-teaching staff with lots of hope and assurance.

Departure of one Director is wrenching; installation of another is rejuvenating; and to go from the depth of one to the height of the other requires a process. Transition, including its Search component, is an exciting and blessed process. It is an opportunity for the Spirit to be present in unique ways. It is an opportunity to see through new eyes, decide with a free mind, re-write the future without constraints. It is challenging and time consuming, but it is an investment well worthwhile. And I think the General of Society of Jesuits has picked the right person to be at the helm as the Director of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute.

Fr. John D’Souza SJ hails from Belthangady, and has served for many years as a director in Loyola ITI in Bengaluru. He served as a director in Loyola ITI in Bijapur; served as an incharge person in St Joseph’s Indian Primary School in Bengaluru. Fr. John D’Souza expressed his opinion of the ITI, and promised the teachers and staff of ITI that he would do his best to take the Institute to greater heights, with the support and encouragement from the ITI fraternity. Speaking on the occasion to the staff Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said “Let’s get together and build a dream, let’s make a new one,”.

The programme was compered by Vincent Mendonca, JTO. Noel Lobo, Training officer gave the vote of thanks. ITI Student Council President Marlon D’souza, was present. The programme was virtually reached to the students, parents and well-wishers, and Ms Vanditha Rego , a faculty at ITI was in-charge of the virtual screening.

Team Mangalorean wishes Fr John D’souza SJ all success in his new endeavour as Director of St Aloysius ITI, and also extend wishes to Fr Cyril D’mello all success while he takes up the post as Secretary and Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Education Society (MJES), Mangaluru

