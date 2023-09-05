EXIT Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, ENTER Anupam Agrawal as New Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Kuldeep Kumar Jain took over as the new city police commissioner on 24 February 2023 from N Shashi Kumar who was the city police commissioner till then and was deputed as railway DIG, Bengaluru- and just after six months in office, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the state government in order has transferred him, effective 5 September 2023.

Anupam Agarwal (L) and Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

The new police commissioner of Mangaluru in-charge is Anupam Agrawal, a 2008 batch IPS officer, who earlier served as the Inspector General of Police North East Zone; and also served as Director in Mysore Police Academy; DCP in Belgaum and Superintendent of Police in Vijayapur district. Kuldeep Jain, a 2011 batch IPS officer. before assuming charge as police commissioner of Mangaluru in February 2023., served as Bengaluru west traffic DCP. His next post is yet to be announced

Anshu Kumar

In addition, the state government has also transferred Anshu Kumar, who was serving as the DCP (Law and Order) in Mangaluru City who will assume the office as the Superintendent of Police of Coastal Security Police, Udupi, from Abdul Ahad who is transferred and appointed as deputy commissioner of police, central division Bengaluru City.

