Exit poll predicts Congress to win big in Old Mysore region

New Delhi: With the crucial Assembly elections coming to an end in Karnataka on Wednesday, the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted an improved show by the Congress in the Old Mysore region that sends 55 legislators to the 224-member state Assembly.

The Congress is expected to win 30 seats, up from the 17 it managed in the 2018 elections. The tally of JD(S), which had won 27 seats in 2018, is likely to drop to 21 this time, while the BJP is expected win just two seats, down by seven seats from its previous tally of nine.

The vote share of the Congress is projected at 38.4 per cent, an upswing of 4.4 per cent as compared to its 2018 share of 34 per cent.

Though its seat tally is projected to drop this time, the vote share of the BJP is likely to improve from 17 per cent in 2018 to 25.8 per cent in 2023, the exit poll data showed.

JD(S), which got 38 per cent of vote share in 2018, is likely to get 28.8 per cent votes this time, marking a drop of 9.3 per cent.

