Exit polls predict hung Assembly in K’taka; Cong likely to emerge as single-largest party

With the Karnataka Assembly elections concluding on Wednesday, a slew of exit polls have mostly predicted a hung Assembly with the Congress emerging as the single-largest, followed by the BJP with less than 100 seats.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, 113 is the magic figure which the political parties need to reach in order to stake claim to form the government.

As per Axis, the Congress is predicted to get a comfortable majority, bagging 122 to 140 seats, while News24-Today’s Chanakya too predicted 120 seats for the grand old party, while the BJP is shown to be getting only 92 seats and the JD(S) a mere 12 seats.

According to Republic-P MARQ exit poll, Congress is expected to get around 94 to 108 seats, while the BJP is also shown to be quite close, expecting to bag anything from 85 to 110 seats. JD(S) is expected to get 24 to 32 seats.

As per TV9 Bharatvarsh-POLSTRAT, the Congress is likely to get around 99 to 109 seats, falling agonisingly short of the majority mark, while the BJP may get 88-98 seats, followed by the JD(S) with 21 to 26 seats.

Times Now-ETG, however, has given Congress 113 seats, predicting that it will reach the majority mark, while the BJP is predicted to get only 85 seats and the JD(S) 23 seats.

News Nation-CGS though has predicted that the BJP may cross the majority mark with 114 seats, while the Congress may bag just 86 seats. JD(S) is expected to win 21 seats.

According to Zee News-Matrize Agency’s exit poll, the Congress will comfortably cross the majority mark and bag around 103 to 118 seats, while the BJP is shown to be getting only 79 to 94 seats, followed by the JD(S) with 25 to 33 seats.

