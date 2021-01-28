Spread the love



















EXIT Sridhar, ENTER Mishra! Prashanth K Mishra, MD of Mescom to hold Dual Charge as MD of MSCL

EXIT Sridhar, ENTER Mishra! Prashanth Kumar Mishra, the Managing Director of Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd (MESCOM) to hold Dual Charge as Managing Director of Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) effective 28 January 2021.

Mangaluru: On 20 October , Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar was given an additional post as the Managing Director of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited. He was entrusted with this additional responsibility consequent upon the transfer of the erstwhile MD of MSCL, Mohammad Nazir who was transferred to State Department of Statistics in Bengaluru. It should be noted Mohammad Nazir had earlier served as Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner and also as the Chief Planning Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.

It should be noted that when MSCL had started a bunch of Smart City projects all at a same time, there was lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these MSCL projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites. And when such kind of illegal way of handling of construction waste soil was going on for a while, the High Court (HC) in the month of December 2020, had directed the commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and MD of MSCL Akshy Sridhar to confirm whether rules relating to disposal of construction waste are being followed when executing 34 works undertaken within the city limits under the Smart City project.

AKSHY SRIDHAR- The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation

A division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice A S Oka, which heard a public interest litigation filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority, took the commissioner severely to task for failing to stick to rules. The bench directed him to appear for hearing on 23 December 2020 through video conferencing facility and provide explanation for the lapse. Advocate for the petitioner said that there were 34 works undertaken in Mangaluru City under the Smart City project, and said that rules and regulations were not being followed when disposing of waste generated at the sites of these works, duly pointing out that the waste lying at the work sites have not been cleared and this has been creating an impediment for the smooth movement of the people. “Without you getting smarter, how do you expect to make the city smart? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed? Why is the Smart City corporation a silent spectator to these violations,” asked the High Court .

The High Court of Karnataka also directed the state government to submit whether it wants to continue with the practice of appointing Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) as the managing director of Mangaluru Smart City Limited. The court said it is a conflict of interest when the commissioner also holds the charge as managing director of Smart City Limited. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a batch of PILs on the solid waste management in various cities and towns. In relation to the incident at the landfill site in Pacchanadi in Mangaluru, the Commissioner of MCC Akshy Sridhar was present during the hearing.

The court had also said that if Smart City Ltd carries out some illegal work, it is the responsibility of the commissioner to take action under Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976. “If he (Commissioner) continues to hold both the posts, he will initiate action against the company of which he is the managing director. The state government has to respond on this by next week,” the bench said. HC had directed the KSPCB to file a report explaining why no action had been taken against the MSCL. “If it is found that there is no compliance, the board shall initiate criminal prosecution for noncompliance,” the court said. Akshy Sridhar on 23 December had informed the High Court through video conferencing that the various works underway in the city under the Mangaluru Smart City Project will be suspended until the contractors adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016. Rumours are that the pending MSCL work won’t start until the FIRST week of February 2021.

ABOUT PRASHANTH KUMAR MISHRA IAS :

MD of MESCOM and also MD of MSCL

Prashant Kumar Mishra is an IAS officer of Karnataka cadre. He belongs to the 2014 batch. He had cracked UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2014 while practicing in the Bombay High Court as an advocate. Graduate in History, he has a L.LB from the prestigious National Law University, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. His All India Rank in UPSC CSE was 64. He was recently appointed as the Managing Director of Mengaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd (MESCOM ) in September 2020

Prashant was considered as an upright and honest officer who can give results in a given time frame. He had done a wonderful job as the Director of Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Board. However, his stint as the CEO of Zila Parishad, Mysuru was quite controversial. Mishra is said to have given a tough daily target for health professionals in the Mysuru region. His adamant views for handling Covid – 19 pandemic has led to widespread anger. The suicide of Covid warrior Dr. Nagendra has only aggravated the problem for him. The state government haD to transfer him to pacify the agitating doctors.



